Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
‘Most state schools to shut doors for several days if teachers vote in favour of strike action’
A majority of state schools in England and Wales will shut their doors across several days in the coming months if the country’s biggest teaching union votes to strike, reports suggest.The National Education Union (NEU) is said to expect its members – a ballot of whom is set to end on Friday – to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action.NEU secretary-general Kevin Courtney told The Observer that action taken by its members alone would be enough to cause many school closures on strike days, prompting the most widespread school shut down for many years.The results of strike...
Schools told they can use volunteers to stay open as teachers vote for 7 days of strike action
Schools have been told they can use volunteers to stay open after teachers voted to strike on seven days between now and mid-March in a row over pay.Teachers across England and Wales have voted to strike over the next two months amid fears walkouts will lead to a return to online lessons and Covid-style classes. Nine out of 10 members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the action and the union passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law. The NEU announced there would be seven days of walkouts between now and mid-March, but said...
BBC
Teachers do not have to strike to get attention - education secretary
Teachers do not need to go on strike to get "attention", the education secretary has said. Teaching union the National Education Union (NEU) voted to strike over pay in England and Wales on seven dates in February and March. Gillian Keegan said the vote was disappointing and the government was...
Nurses to strike again as ministers prepare to introduce ‘spiteful’ bill
Industrial action also set to escalate in other sectors while government gears up anti-strike legislation
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Health secretary tells striking NHS nurses: Take the money and patients will pay the price
Patients will suffer if ministers bow to nurses’ demands for pay rises, the health secretary has warned as tens of thousands of NHS staff prepare to walk out on Wednesday.Writing exclusively in The Independent, Steve Barclay said any boost to wages would “take billions of pounds away from where we need it most”.He wrote: “Unaffordable pay hikes will mean cutting patient care and stoking the inflation that would make us all poorer.”But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has criticised him for “pitting nurses against patients”, branding the comments “a new low for the health secretary”.An RCN spokesperson said: “Patient care...
Ex-school workers jailed for historic abuse of pupils
Two ex-employees of a residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years for multiple charges of physical and sexual abuse of former pupils.Matthew George, 73, and John Muldoon, 69, physically and sexually abused children in their care while they were both employed at Kerelaw Residential School in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, which was then known as a “List D” secure establishment for vulnerable or troubled youngsters.The pair, both from Ayrshire, were found guilty after a six-week trial in Glasgow.George, a former art teacher, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at the High Court in Dundee on Friday...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Train drivers to go on strike in February
Train drivers are to strike on 1 and 3 February after union bosses rejected a pay offer from rail companies. Drivers had been offered a 4% pay rise for two years in a row earlier this month in a bid to end a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. But...
Nurses to stage two more strikes in February as ministers fail to negotiate on pay demands
Nurses have announced that they will escalate their already unprecedented strikes next month, accusing Rishi Sunak’s government of failing to start negotiations on pay for the current financial year.As nurses prepare to walk out again this week, the Royal Colleges of Nurses (RCN) union declared that further industrial action will take place on 6 and 7 February if no progress is made by the end of January.These strikes will involve staff across a huge 73 NHS trusts in England and Wales – far more than the 44 in December and 55 in January, which the union’s general secretary Pat Cullen...
BBC
Nurses strikes show staff dissatisfaction - Suffolk hospital boss
Strike action being taken by nurses showed the "levels of dissatisfaction" among staff in the NHS, a hospital boss said. Royal College of Nursing members are walking out on Wednesday and Thursday, affecting about one out of every four hospitals and community services. The union is in a dispute over...
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
NHS faces prospect of biggest walkout in its history
Health leaders have expressed “huge concern” as the NHS faces potentially the biggest day of strike action in its history next month.Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses are set to strike on the same day in February, as the pay dispute between health workers and the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.But the Prime Minister insisted that ministers want “construction dialogue” with unions.On Wednesday, the GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers – including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers – will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers...
BBC
Levelling up: Rishi Sunak defends giving money to richer South East England
Rishi Sunak has defended the latest allocation of levelling up money which saw the richer South East of England region get more than the north-east. The prime minister said the north had received the most amount of cash in terms of funding per person. The government has also argued that...
‘No progress’ made in talks to avert teacher strikes, union leaders say
Union leaders have said “no progress” was made during a meeting with the Education Secretary in a bid to avert strike action over teachers’ pay.Gillian Keegan held talks with the general secretaries of unions representing teachers and school leaders on Wednesday after walkouts in February and March were announced by the National Education Union (NEU).Following the meeting, Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “At the moment we haven’t heard anything which leads me to believe we can avert this strike.”The NEU plans to hold seven days of strike action in England and Wales in a dispute over...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
Nursing strike enters second day as health leaders prepare for biggest walkout
Health leaders have begun to make contingency plans for the possibility of the biggest walkout in the history of the NHS as the pay dispute between staff and the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.NHS experts expressed “huge concern” after it was announced that ambulance workers would join nurses in a combined day of action next month.On Wednesday, the GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers – including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers – will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding
Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
Comments / 0