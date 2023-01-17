ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

General Pierce Bridge To Reopen This Week

(Greenfield/Montague, MA) Massachusetts Department of Transportation plans to partially reopen the General Pierce Bridge by this Friday, January 20th. The bridge will reopen one lane of alternating traffic, similar to how it operated before the current rehabilitation project. Temporary traffic signals and signs will be installed to direct drivers. Some work is still needed before the full re-opening that is set for late March of this year, including the installation of a pedestrian light system.
MONTAGUE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Police Chief Announces End Of Overnight Shift In February

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that in thirteen days on February 1st, the night shift (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) will be eliminated due to lack of staffing, sparking a lengthy, heated debate. According to Chief Haigh, his decision comes as...
GREENFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Deerfield Fire District Responds To Chemical Mixture Call

(Deerfield, MA) Wednesday morning the Deerfield Fire District received a report of chemical mixture off-gassing, a release of gasses resulting from mixing chemicals together, and crews responded to Pinenook Road in Deerfield. Greenfield and South Deerfield Hazmat technicians were also requested for aid. When crews arrived, a Tier 1 Hazmat...
DEERFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee

SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023

CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
CHICOPEE, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

FRCOG Completes Sunderland Culvert Study

(Sunderland, MA) A survey of Sunderland’s culverts found that 4%, or about sixteen, of the town’s 412 culverts and drainage structures were in critical condition, 5% were in poor condition, 9% in fair condition, and the remainder in good condition. State owned and maintained culverts along Route 116 were not included in the study.
SUNDERLAND, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield

Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy