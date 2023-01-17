Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
General Pierce Bridge To Reopen This Week
(Greenfield/Montague, MA) Massachusetts Department of Transportation plans to partially reopen the General Pierce Bridge by this Friday, January 20th. The bridge will reopen one lane of alternating traffic, similar to how it operated before the current rehabilitation project. Temporary traffic signals and signs will be installed to direct drivers. Some work is still needed before the full re-opening that is set for late March of this year, including the installation of a pedestrian light system.
Developer proposes 375 apartments at former site of Smokestack BBQ in Worcester’s Canal District
The third phase of the redevelopment of the former Table Talk Pies property in Worcester’s Canal District will include approximately 375 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage, according to plans filed with the city’s Planning Board. Quarterra Multifamily Communities, a North Carolina-based...
Greenfield Police Chief Announces End Of Overnight Shift In February
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that in thirteen days on February 1st, the night shift (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) will be eliminated due to lack of staffing, sparking a lengthy, heated debate. According to Chief Haigh, his decision comes as...
Deerfield Fire District Responds To Chemical Mixture Call
(Deerfield, MA) Wednesday morning the Deerfield Fire District received a report of chemical mixture off-gassing, a release of gasses resulting from mixing chemicals together, and crews responded to Pinenook Road in Deerfield. Greenfield and South Deerfield Hazmat technicians were also requested for aid. When crews arrived, a Tier 1 Hazmat...
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down part of Mass. Pike in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries has shut down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Auburn near Exit 89, according to MassDOT. All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway were initially...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Pittsfield declares snow emergency for Thursday morning
The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency beginning Thursday morning at 7am.
Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee
SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
Tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
There is an 18-wheel tractor-trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Ludlow.
Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023
CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
FRCOG Completes Sunderland Culvert Study
(Sunderland, MA) A survey of Sunderland’s culverts found that 4%, or about sixteen, of the town’s 412 culverts and drainage structures were in critical condition, 5% were in poor condition, 9% in fair condition, and the remainder in good condition. State owned and maintained culverts along Route 116 were not included in the study.
Three high-rise apartment buildings proposed in downtown Worcester
Three proposals recently submitted to the Worcester Planning Board would add more than 400 apartments as well as restaurants, a grocery store and other commercial space to the city’s downtown. Two of the proposed buildings, at 5 Salem Square and 3 Eaton Place, would stand seven stories. Both are...
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Family's $500,000 reward in Hartford homicide among largest in CT history
HARTFORD — The family of a man who was shot and killed in Hartford three and a half years ago is offering what may be one of the largest rewards ever in a Connecticut criminal case for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Relatives of Eros Diaz pooled...
2-car accident on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Sumner Avenue for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Monday.
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
