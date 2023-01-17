ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two Louisiana cities listed in the top 10 for remote work in the U.S.

Two Louisiana cities placed in the top 10 for best small cities for remote work based on their library funding, access to high-speed internet and lifestyle factors, according to a study from Forage. Forage, a virtual platform that helps connect students with potential careers, analyzed data from more than 130...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park

Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

State auditor finds mismanagement of project, cash stolen at UNO

The University of New Orleans used an illegal contract to fulfill a public works project, had about $3,500 in cash stolen from the Athletic Department and failed to follow proper payroll protocol for some employees, according to findings of a state audit released last week. The audit, which reviewed the...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

A Louisiana town's deadliest year leaves families on edge: 'I don't want to lose another child'

Ronie Taylor, an aspiring businessman, liked to dress in button-downs and bow ties. He dressed sharply for the job he wanted, even if he was only 15. He was a fierce worker — he’d stop practicing his drums to help other students in the Bogalusa High School band catch up. He’d save money so he could buy his friends Christmas gifts. He told his parents he’d someday get rich and they wouldn’t need to work anymore.
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy