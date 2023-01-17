Read full article on original website
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Two Louisiana cities listed in the top 10 for remote work in the U.S.
Two Louisiana cities placed in the top 10 for best small cities for remote work based on their library funding, access to high-speed internet and lifestyle factors, according to a study from Forage. Forage, a virtual platform that helps connect students with potential careers, analyzed data from more than 130...
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
All Mardi Gras krewes may be able to return to traditional routes thanks to influx of deputies from across Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of confusion, all Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans may be able to return to their traditional routes this year, according to information from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office indicating that deputies from around the state will be able to provide sufficient security.
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
There's a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana.
Gayle Benson's investment firm raises $50M for new fund aimed at Gulf Coast real estate
Benson Capital Partners, the investment firm launched by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson in 2019, has raised $50 million from local investors for a new real estate investment fund focused on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Benson Capital Real Estate I, LP, as the fund is called, officially...
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
New Orleans radio host George Vinnett dead at 79
New Orleans radio broadcaster and host of the nationally-syndicated show Get Down George Vinnett has died, his family announced on Wednesday.
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park
Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Entergy customers to pay $5 a month for 15 years for Hurricane Ida repairs
BATON ROUGE, La. — If you're an Entergy Louisiana customer, you'll start seeing an additional charge on your monthly bill soon. On Wednesday, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana's request to finance $1.5 billion in storm costs related to Hurricane Ida. According to Entergy, the average customer...
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been indicted for Theft of Government Funds for allegedly stealing $59,320.97 in Social Security Administration and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds between 2016 and 2020.
State auditor finds mismanagement of project, cash stolen at UNO
The University of New Orleans used an illegal contract to fulfill a public works project, had about $3,500 in cash stolen from the Athletic Department and failed to follow proper payroll protocol for some employees, according to findings of a state audit released last week. The audit, which reviewed the...
A Louisiana town's deadliest year leaves families on edge: 'I don't want to lose another child'
Ronie Taylor, an aspiring businessman, liked to dress in button-downs and bow ties. He dressed sharply for the job he wanted, even if he was only 15. He was a fierce worker — he’d stop practicing his drums to help other students in the Bogalusa High School band catch up. He’d save money so he could buy his friends Christmas gifts. He told his parents he’d someday get rich and they wouldn’t need to work anymore.
