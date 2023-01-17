Read full article on original website
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
papercitymag.com
Kelvin Sampson’s Humble Road Warriors Are the Best Show in College Basketball — There Is No Entitlement on This No. 1 Houston Team
NEW ORLEANS — There is no big celebration, no hollering to the rafters, no post-buzzer barking at another vanquished would be giant toppler who found it’s much easier to scheme to beat this No. 1 than actually do it. Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston basketball team exchanges a few fist bumps, shakes the Tulane players’ hands and head back to the visitors locker room smashed into a corner in cramped 90-year-old Fogelman Arena.
No. 1 Houston surges past Tulane
Marcus Sasser scored 23 points as the No. 1 Houston Cougars won their ninth game in a row and held
NOLA.com
Versatile Brother Martin football player makes in-state commitment
Brother Martin’s Clayton Lonardo commited to play football at Southeastern Louisiana after he played multiple positions during the Crusaders’ run to a state runner-up finish as a senior. Lonardo began the season at quarterback and moved midway through the season to play receiver. He previously played receiver as...
WDSU
Former LSU Quarterback Walker Howard commits to SEC rival
NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU quarterback Walker Howardhas announced on social media that he is committed to Ole Miss. The Louisiana native and son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending his freshman year in Baton Rouge. Walker Howard was a 5-star...
NOLA.com
Jesuit-Brother Martin result shows how unpredictable Catholic League basketball has been this season
Jesuit High School coach Chris Jennings said he believes Catholic League basketball fans are watching a slice of history in the making. Not in recent memory can Jennings remember the storied league being so balanced and unpredictable. The scrappy Blue Jays added to that unpredictability by storming into Brother Martin’s...
cw39.com
Two, including former Houston Texans football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Houston Texans football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.
cw39.com
East downtown Houston stadium renamed Shell Energy Stadium
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The stadium in east downtown Houston that is home to the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash soccer clubs, as well as the Texas Southern University football team, has undergone a name change from PNC Stadium to Shell Energy Stadium. On Tuesday, the Dynamo announced that the...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?
Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.
fox26houston.com
Mayor Turner, Andre Johnson, Carl Lewis and Elvin Hayes among those featured at MLK Day Parade
HOUSTON - Houston hosted two parades to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Both parades kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday. For many Houston families like Jasmine Wright and her kids, attending the annual MLK Day Parade downtown is a tradition passed along for generations.
wbrz.com
Southern University students among those hurt in deadly shooting at Houston club
HOUSTON - A pair of Southern University students were among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend. Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday.
NOLA.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
NOLA.com
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NOLA.com
Xavier and Ochsner will team up for new medical school: 'Two powerful forces'
Months after Xavier University in New Orleans announced plans to open a new medical school, the university said Tuesday that Louisiana-based health care giant Ochsner Health will be a partner in the venture. The two well-known institutions will form a standalone nonprofit corporation to operate the medical school, which aims...
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
NOLA.com
State auditor finds mismanagement of project, cash stolen at UNO
The University of New Orleans used an illegal contract to fulfill a public works project, had about $3,500 in cash stolen from the Athletic Department and failed to follow proper payroll protocol for some employees, according to findings of a state audit released last week. The audit, which reviewed the...
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's investment firm raises $50M for new fund aimed at Gulf Coast real estate
Benson Capital Partners, the investment firm launched by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson in 2019, has raised $50 million from local investors for a new real estate investment fund focused on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Benson Capital Real Estate I, LP, as the fund is called, officially...
NOLA.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Central City, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way (map). He was taken to the hospital, where police said he later died. Authorities did not release his name or...
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras season parades in Slidell, Covington and Mandeville
New Orleans’ North Shore neighbors plan to present several parades in 2023. Here’s a list. Rolling a night earlier than in past years, the co-ed krewe is devoted to the most ancient gods of Greek mythology. The parade proceeds from the corner of Spartan Drive and Berkely Street...
