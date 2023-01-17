Read full article on original website
Israeli military kills Palestinian teacher, militant in raid
RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian schoolteacher and a militant during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, Palestinian officials and media said, as Israeli-Palestinian violence continued to surge. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the dead as Jawad...
The Jewish Press
Kfir Brigade Soldier killed in Grenade Explosion, 3 Injured
An IDF soldier was killed overnight Sunday by a grenade explosion at the Beka’ot recruitment base of the Kfir Brigade in the Jordan Valley. Three other soldiers were injured in the incident, one of them seriously. The explosion was the result of a fallen grenade that was collected from the area contrary to instructions and put into the residences.
The Jewish Press
Police Arrest Second Neturei Karta Man Who Met PIJ Terrorists in Jenin
A second member of the Neturei Karta sect who met with a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in Jenin earlier this month has been arrested, it was revealed on Tuesday. The man was detained at Ben-Gurion Airport upon returning to Israel from abroad. The unidentified man along with two others last...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
The Jewish Press
NYPD Hunting for Crown Heights Gang After Attacks on Young Jewish Boys, 3 Jewish Adults
NYPD police officers are hunting for a gang of four teenage boys who attacked two younger boys Sunday night in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. The two victims were walking to an afterschool Torah learning program when they were attacked by the gang at around 6 pm near the corner of Albany Avenue and Eastern Parkway.
Israel accused of trying to ‘topple’ the Palestinian Authority – as it bans public waving of Palestinian flag
Israel’s new far-right government has been accused of trying to “topple” the recognised Palestinian Authority after it announced a slew of new sanctions and banned the waving of Palestinian flags in public. In recent days, Israel has withheld millions of dollars of Palestinian tax revenues, stripped Palestinian officials of VIP privileges and broken up a meeting of Palestinian parents discussing their children’s education. Late on Sunday, Israel’s firebrand security minister banned public displays of the Palestinian flag. It has ignited further concerns about the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which is deemed the most religious and hardline cabinet in Israeli history.The Palestinian prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said the Israeli measures came...
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
The Jewish Press
Turkish Charity Group Vows to Prevent Israel’s ‘Judaization’ of Jerusalem
As Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, a Turkish charity continues operating in eastern Jerusalem to prevent what it calls the city’s “Judaization.”. The Turkish Heritage Association, “Miratna” provides food packages and financial assistance to needy families, renovates...
The Jewish Press
Background: The Fight Over the Temple Mount
Israel’s new right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir managed to upset the U.S., France, the Palestinians and Sunni Arab countries on Tuesday due to his 15-minute visit to the holiest site for Jews, called the Temple Mount. It is now reported that the U.N. Security Council will meet later this week in New York to discuss the visit.
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
The Jewish Press
Volunteer EMT Bolts from Business Meeting to Save Cardiac Arrest Victim
On Monday just before midnight, a man in his 60s suffered a cardiac arrest in his home on Anne Frank Street in Ramat Gan, and his son immediately called emergency services and began administering CPR. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yaakov Shlezinger was the first EMT, having interrupted a late-night business...
US News and World Report
Al Shabaab Kills Seven Soldiers in Attack on Military Base
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Islamist fighters from al Shabaab on Tuesday stormed a military base in a part of central Somalia they were forced from last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said. Assailants from the al Qaeda affiliate rammed the base in the village...
Iran accuses Prince Harry of ‘war crimes’ after royal boasted of killing 25 Taliban as row erupts over Brit’s execution
PRINCE Harry has been accused of "war crimes" by the ruthless Iranian regime after boasting about the number of Taliban fighters he killed in Afghanistan. Tehran took aim at the Duke of Sussex amid a bitter row over the execution of a UK national by the barbaric state after they accused him of being a spy for MI6.
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank
Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest death in a monthslong spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.The Israeli military said soldiers spotted a vehicle they considered suspicious which refused to stop for inspection near the West Bank town of Silwad. A clash broke out when the soldiers attempted to detain one of the people in the vehicle, and soldiers opened fire when one of the vehicle's passengers tried to grab a soldier's weapon. Video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be...
Israeli police find 1-year-old in cage while conducting drug raid
Israeli police announced that they were conducting a drug raid at a residential building in Haifa on Sunday, when officers found a 1-year-old child locked in an iron cage.
BBC
Palestinian teacher shot while giving first aid to militant
Israeli forces shot dead a 57-year-old Palestinian teacher who went to give first aid to a fatally wounded militant, according to paramedics and the man's family. Jawad Bouaqneh, a father of six, was killed outside his family home in Jenin refugee camp. It came during a night of Israeli army...
