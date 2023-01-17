Single vehicle injury crash in Hocking County

LOGAN – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating an injury crash that occurred on Scotts Creek Road around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Aaron Price, 18, of Logan was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa southbound on Scotts Creek Road when the vehicle drove of the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Price and another Logan man, 18-year-old Hunter Hill, were transported to Grant Medical Center via Med Flight. A female juvenile passenger was transported to Childrens Hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were assisted on scene by the Logan Fire Department and Hocking County EMS.