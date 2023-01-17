ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Our Views: Louisiana has tough challenge in infrastructure in rural areas

The old saw is still true, in the century-old world of Louisiana’s oil and gas economy and in the new world of internet and broadband: Your population is your economy. When the people don’t live somewhere, they’re not buying things and not paying taxes. And that relates to one of Louisiana’s big problems, failing services in rural areas where drinking water — the most basic of human services — is threatened by the economics of public finance.
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams

Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor

It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Two Louisiana cities listed in the top 10 for remote work in the U.S.

Two Louisiana cities placed in the top 10 for best small cities for remote work based on their library funding, access to high-speed internet and lifestyle factors, according to a study from Forage. Forage, a virtual platform that helps connect students with potential careers, analyzed data from more than 130...
Letters: Use Mid-Barataria Diversion to provide needed pipelining, dredging

Viability of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion depends on the scientific approach used by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority. My scientific background and common sense tell me that the project is experimental. The scientific method does not include using current parameters spread over a 50-year period. That’s impossible. Who...
LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
