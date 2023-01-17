Read full article on original website
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Louisiana has tough challenge in infrastructure in rural areas
The old saw is still true, in the century-old world of Louisiana’s oil and gas economy and in the new world of internet and broadband: Your population is your economy. When the people don’t live somewhere, they’re not buying things and not paying taxes. And that relates to one of Louisiana’s big problems, failing services in rural areas where drinking water — the most basic of human services — is threatened by the economics of public finance.
Is Louisiana Nearing CWD Crisis As More Deer Test Positive?
Years ago we might have thought that Louisiana was just one of God's chosen or we were too careful to ever allow Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, to affect the huge whitetail herd that call the Bayou State home. Turns out we were neither. Well, I still hold the opinion...
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
There's a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana rural utility is spending big on a storm-resilient grid. Is it worth it?
When Hurricane Laura made landfall in the small town of Cameron on Louisiana’s southwestern coast on August 27, 2020, there was little that its 150 mph winds left untouched. The powerful storm tore the roofs off of homes, moved entire buildings and snapped utility poles like twigs. For rural...
WAFB.com
DA Hillar Moore considering run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is considering a run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General. Moore, a Democrat, took office back in 2009. His current term ends on January 10, 2027. “I think I have the best job in the world, particularly...
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
KTBS
Louisiana's biggest land-building project likely to cause spike in shrimp, oyster prices
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store. The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Commissioner Mike Strain Informs Consumers on How to Grow Local Agricultural Economy
Inflation has dramatically increased the prices of eggs and food across the nation. The Department of Agriculture wants to help the local economy grow. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how consumers can save money. The Alexandria Rotary Club invited Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of...
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor
It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: If you want to know how to split your own party, ask the leader of Louisiana's GOP
Inept politicians polling at 1%. A congressman with a voracious ego. Insane strategists. And that’s what Louis Gurvich says about Republicans. What will we hear from the chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party when he talks about Democrats in this year’s elections?. Probably, you’ll have to enter your...
postsouth.com
Two Louisiana cities listed in the top 10 for remote work in the U.S.
Two Louisiana cities placed in the top 10 for best small cities for remote work based on their library funding, access to high-speed internet and lifestyle factors, according to a study from Forage. Forage, a virtual platform that helps connect students with potential careers, analyzed data from more than 130...
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
NOLA.com
Wallace grain elevator tax deal is illegal, activists say; St. John could miss out on $200M
A nonprofit long opposed to a grain elevator planned for St. John the Baptist Parish says the tax breaks attached to that project are illegal, and has urged the parish’s assessor to place it on the tax rolls. The Descendants Project, formed in 2020 to advocate for the descendants...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Use Mid-Barataria Diversion to provide needed pipelining, dredging
Viability of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion depends on the scientific approach used by the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority. My scientific background and common sense tell me that the project is experimental. The scientific method does not include using current parameters spread over a 50-year period. That’s impossible. Who...
kalb.com
LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
fox8live.com
NOPD officers unhappy with Carnival detail pay discrepancy
Louisiana legislators asked to consider special session on insurance crisis. 2 arrested after crashing stolen car in St. Bernard Parish. La. Insurance Commissioner pushing for special session to discuss crisis. Updated: 7 hours ago.
