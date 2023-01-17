Falls Township trustees hold reorganizational meeting

The Falls Township trustees held their reorganizational meeting Dec. 20, 2022. Trustee Sam Eggleston was elected chairman, with Trustee Scott Harden being elected vice chairman for 2023. Charles Hopkins will serve as the other trustee and Kim Edgar is the fiscal officer.

The trustees will meet every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Township Hall, 12654 state Route 93N, Logan. The meetings will be published in The Logan Daily News as will any changes of meeting dates.

The Falls Township annual financial report is complete and can be viewed at the Township Hall by appointment. An appointment can be made by calling Fiscal Officer Kim Edgar at 740-385-8783.