Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire

Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
WAFB

EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
brproud.com

Two sent to hospital after house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire early Wednesday morning. The District Six Fire Department responded to the house fire on Landis Dr. around 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were transported to a local hospital in...
NOLA.com

Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract

The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
brproud.com

City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Parish Government employee update

Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
WAFB

Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down near LA 431 in Gonzales due to recovery efforts...
NOLA.com

Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.

Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
