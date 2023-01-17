Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mandeville boater who went missing Jan. 8 drowned, St. Tammany coroner says
A Mandeville man whose disappearance from a borrowed fishing boat triggered more than a week of searching in Lake Pontchartrain was a victim of drowning, the St. Tammany Parish coroner's office said Thursday. Following an autopsy, Coroner Charles Preston ruled the cause of Billy Coile's death asphyxia by drowning and...
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire
Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
theadvocate.com
Garbage, recycling fees increasing 50% in East Baton Rouge despite inflation concerns
Garbage and recycling fees in East Baton Rouge parish will increase by more than 50% so twice-a-week garbage pickup — a service utilized by less than half of the parish’s households — can remain in place, despite concerns raised by some Metro Council members that the cost increase will be too burdensome for their constituents.
1 killed, 3 others taken to hospital in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal traffic crash on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19. Emergency responders confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according...
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
A look at Davante Lewis’ first day serving as Public Service Commissioner, addressing high Entergy costs and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may not have your air conditioning on in our January mornings, but that may change as the day goes on. With temperatures creeping to almost 80 degrees, it’s not too uncommon in south Louisiana. Many of you at home are continuing to feel...
EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
brproud.com
Two sent to hospital after house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire early Wednesday morning. The District Six Fire Department responded to the house fire on Landis Dr. around 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were transported to a local hospital in...
NOLA.com
Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract
The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
brproud.com
City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Parish Government employee update
Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down near LA 431 in Gonzales due to recovery efforts...
NOLA.com
Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.
Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras season parades in Slidell, Covington and Mandeville
New Orleans’ North Shore neighbors plan to present several parades in 2023. Here’s a list. Rolling a night earlier than in past years, the co-ed krewe is devoted to the most ancient gods of Greek mythology. The parade proceeds from the corner of Spartan Drive and Berkely Street...
theadvocate.com
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
New proposed psychiatric facility could house ‘dangerous’ mentally ill patients in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is growing concern about a proposed mental health hospital coming to North Baton Rouge. The new facility could be placed in the Glen Oaks neighborhood right next to Forest Heights Academy of Excellence and blocks away from Glen Oaks High School. But it’s who...
NOLA.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
NOLA.com
City Council adopts measures to address issues raised by Brown's Dairy project in Central City
Sparked by concerns about an entire city block of luxury short-term rentals under construction in Central City on a site that was supposed to be developed as affordable housing, the City Council on Thursday adopted two measures designed to prevent such situations from happening in the future. The measures, sponsored...
