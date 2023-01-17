Read full article on original website
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The warm weather across Western New York could lead to some trouble when it comes to lake-effect snow. Because of the above-average temperatures over the past couple of weeks here in Western New York, the temperatures of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario have remained above freezing and that could be an issue when it comes to lake effect snow.
newyorkupstate.com
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
The second half of the first month of 2023 is about to start and it is going to bring back some winter weather. While we have been enjoying some of the warm temperatures this January has given us, the cold air is about to take over. The snow and cold...
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western New York
This morning will be a very interesting morning as a winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Western New York this morning. The biggest issue with be with freezing rain and that could cause some issues when driving around Western New York. The advisories will be in place...
Eye On The Storm: Complex System Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow
A complex storm will bring a mix of rain and sleet in much of the region, with up to a foot of snow in some spots in northern New York and New England. The system is due to arrive on Thursday, Jan. 19 before exiting during the morning on Friday, Jan. 20.
Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight
Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
Weather Warning: Freezing Rain, Hazardous Driving For Parts Of WNY
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Western New York. The commute this morning could be dangerous due to hazardous road conditions caused by the wintry weather. Just before 10 pm yesterday, Monday, January 16, 2023, the NWS Buffalo issued the advisory at 9:40 pm.
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
See 5 Upstate NY winter carnivals worth bundling up for
Shake off the winter blues and embrace the season as only Upstate New Yorker can by having fun at winter carnivals all around the state. With activities like ice castles, fireworks, curling, human dogsled races and more, these festivals break up the monotony of gloomy and cold winter days. Here...
Disgusting Ways Our Body Reacts To Winter In Upstate NY
Winter is officially here and in full effect in New York state, bringing about lovely things like family get-togethers, the new year, snow days, and football playoff season - but have you also noticed that winter also brings some annoying (and sometimes nasty) changes to your body, attitude, and energy?
Major Changes Proposed For One Of The Worst Highways In New York
Big changes are being planned for one of the worst highways in New York. The 198 also known as Scajaquada Expressway landed on the list of worst highways in 2021 for its negative impact on Delaware Park and the community around it. The park which was designed by Frederick Olmsted...
cnycentral.com
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
pix11.com
Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show
Dakota and Washington counties have been added to the winter storm warning, though Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties are still in a winter storm warning. The sharp cutoff is indicative of the National Weather Service expecting more snow in the south/southeast metro than the north/northwest suburbs. The latest...
Why Is Everyone In Buffalo So Tired This Week?
Yawn. Something about this week has made so many of us want to curl up in our beds and stay there. The gray skies, the pouring rain, the freezing temperatures - all of which make some of us in Buffalo feel, well, blah. This, of course, comes with the territory...
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
