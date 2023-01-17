ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York

The warm weather across Western New York could lead to some trouble when it comes to lake-effect snow. Because of the above-average temperatures over the past couple of weeks here in Western New York, the temperatures of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario have remained above freezing and that could be an issue when it comes to lake effect snow.
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY

Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western New York

This morning will be a very interesting morning as a winter weather advisory has been issued for all of Western New York this morning. The biggest issue with be with freezing rain and that could cause some issues when driving around Western New York. The advisories will be in place...
Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight

Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
See 5 Upstate NY winter carnivals worth bundling up for

Shake off the winter blues and embrace the season as only Upstate New Yorker can by having fun at winter carnivals all around the state. With activities like ice castles, fireworks, curling, human dogsled races and more, these festivals break up the monotony of gloomy and cold winter days. Here...
Disgusting Ways Our Body Reacts To Winter In Upstate NY

Winter is officially here and in full effect in New York state, bringing about lovely things like family get-togethers, the new year, snow days, and football playoff season - but have you also noticed that winter also brings some annoying (and sometimes nasty) changes to your body, attitude, and energy?
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns

Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
SYRACUSE, NY
Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down

Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
