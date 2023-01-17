SNHU president's list includes area students

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the students who were named to its fall 2022 president’s list, including students from Hocking County and surrounding communities. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Area students making the list include:

Angela Malone of Logan

Katye Mosack of Logan

Michael Garner of Sugar Grove

Teresa Deal of Lancaster

Jarod Black of Lancaster

