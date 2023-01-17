ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Food distribution scheduled

 2 days ago

ATHENS ¬- Ohio University’s Heritage Community Clinic, located at 16 West Green Drive in Athens, will hold a community food pantry distribution on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food recipients must meet eligibility guidelines. For more information call 740-593-2432.

