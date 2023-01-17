Read full article on original website
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
Climate Activism Isn't About the Planet. It's About the Boredom of the Bourgeoisie | Opinion
One would assume that journalists who pride themselves on speaking truth to power would object to talking money from billionaires to promote their interests.
These are the most popular languages to learn in SC, new study shows
Wanting to learn a new skill? These three languages are the most popular to learn in South Carolina, according to Google data.
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
History: Science Through the Ages
This is the final article in the mini-series of the Origins of Science. The Romans conquered Greece around 2200 years ago. They used science to solve practical tasks in medicine and engineering. After the fall of the Roman Empires in the 400s A.D., the writings of Aristotle and other ancient Greeks were preserved and copied by monks in Christian monasteries.
psychologytoday.com
Environmental Science
When the going gets tough, you can’t rely solely on willpower to follow through. Research shows that our choices are influenced by whether our environment makes something easy or difficult. Change your environment to make challenging tasks easier. Today, I’ve asked Daniel Willingham to share his Tip of the...
kidsinthehouse.com
How to Teach Your Kids About Saving Energy
Teaching your children about saving energy is a good idea for several reasons. First, it’s good for the environment. Second, it leaves a better world for future generations. When you were a kid, your parents likely taught you to turn off lights when you left a room and to turn off the faucet when you washed your hands. Parents teach their children to follow these rules so they can save energy and be responsible stewards of the environment.
msn.com
Op-Ed: Don't ban chatbots in classrooms — use them to change how we teach
Will chatbots that can generate sophisticated prose destroy education as we know it? We hope so. New York City’s Department of Education recently banned the use of ChatGPT, a bot created by OpenAI with a technology called the Generative Pretrained Transformer. “While the tool may be able to provide...
Phys.org
Upskilling people to interact with bots helps bridge the digital divide
Improving the public's ability to interact with bots will ensure that more humans have better experiences with commercial and public services that rely on bots, according to University of Surrey researchers. To investigate what people can do when their interaction with a bot runs into problems, Surrey researchers analyzed simulated...
livinglifeandlearning.com
Dr. Seuss Kindergarten Activities
Every year on March 2nd, we celebrate the life and works of one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time – Dr. Seuss! And it’s the perfect time to try out some cool Dr. Seuss Kindergarten Activities to celebrate this special day!. I believe that...
Tree Hugger
Architects Need to Consider Human Health When Designing Any Structure
Building with wood has become more common as of late, with new technologies and changes in building codes. We often note the benefits of reduced carbon emissions and speed of construction. Tye Farrow of Farrow Partners Architects started working with wood before we worried about storing carbon. He did it because he thought it would make people healthier.
Teachers are adapting to concerns about a powerful new AI tool
When Kristen Asplin heard about a powerful new AI chatbot tool called ChatGPT going viral online recently with its ability to write frighteningly good essays in seconds, she worried about how her students could use it to cheat.
Changing How We View the Universe: Meet The Woman Illuminating the Work of Black Women in Science
An Ivy-league-educated cosmologist with a knack for challenging the status quo is changing the game for Black women in the field of scientific research. In a recent Forbes feature story, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, admits that Black women have long been “overlooked and under-cited,” so she conceived a genius idea to compile a list of professional physics-related publications written by Black women with the intent to highlight them and their work.
