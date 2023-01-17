Read full article on original website
Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $987 Million Immediate Needs Bond Bill & $400 Million Chapter 90 Bill
NORTH ADAMS – Today, January 19, the Healey-Driscoll Administration filed legislation that seeks $987 million in bond authorization to preempt interruptions to core state capital programs supporting housing and economic development across the Commonwealth, and to remain competitive in the pursuit of federal grants. The administration also filed An...
Healey’s first two bills carry $1.4 Billion bottom line
Saying she wants her administration to be known as one "driving economic development," growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 billion "immediate needs" bond bill for housing and economic development programs.
NHPR
New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens
Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
Mass. House committee backs Democrat as winner of contested recount
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceBOSTON (State House News Service) - A special House committee concluded with bipartisan support that Margaret Scarsdale of Pepperell should be seated as the winner of a narrowly contested recount in the First Middlesex District, rejecting her Republican opponent's contention that irregularities left the result in doubt.After convening a hearing Friday to examine the challenge filed by Townsend Republican Andrew Shepherd, the three-member panel on Tuesday evening concluded there was not enough evidence to warrant tossing out the certified election results that gave Scarsdale a seven-vote win. The committee left open its review of...
spectrumnews1.com
Lawmakers and car dealers wait on RMV to implement temporary license plate law
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - An act relative to temporary registration plates was signed into law on January 5. It essentially makes the process of getting a new car off the lot faster instead of waiting on registration. Now it’s up to the RMV to implement the law, which was signed by...
Here are the 20 Least Popular Girls’ Names (out of 100) in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has received many accolades when it comes to starting a family and raising a child. This past fall Massachusetts was ranked as the top state to raise a family. The study had a number of factors and sub-categories which you can read more about by going here. Raising My...
Dorchester Reporter
AG Campbell calls for government to 'remove barriers' to justice
In a ceremony focused on the historic "firsts" of Mattapan resident Andrea Campbell's inauguration as Massachusetts' first Black woman elected to be attorney general -- and the family and community who helped her get there -- the newly sworn-in top law enforcement official promised to hold those in power accountable and to bring transparency to the state's criminal justice system.
The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA
Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
mma.org
NEPPC report: Climate change likely to be costly for Mass. cities and towns
Rising temperatures related to climate change could increase average annual per capita municipal expenditures in Massachusetts by as much as 30% by the end of this century as compared to what they were over the past 30 years. This is according to a new report by Bo Zhao, a senior...
Boston Magazine
Jane Swift and Me, 20 Years Later
"It’s been two decades since the former governor booted me off her front porch as a young reporter," remembers writer Joanna Weiss. "What I’ve learned about her—and myself—since then." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great...
Activists call on the Healey Administration to fulfill climate promises
In Governor Healey's inaugural address, she made several climate promises. Last week, climate activists held a virtual rally to tell the Healey Administration that the time to fulfill climate promises is now.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
Massachusetts Does Require You to Still Wear a Mask in Certain Situations: When and Where?
There's no question that COVID-19 variants are still circulating throughout Massachusetts and the risk of infection in some Massachusetts communities is on the rise as well. Add to that, Massachusetts residents are dealing with RSV along with the traditional flu. It's really a winter wonderland of sickness throughout the Bay State.
Smokers, diners, businesses, and homebuyers will pay for much of state budget
While lawmakers have filed over 800 bills addressing big issues such as abortion, education reform, climate change, and parental rights, their top priority will be passing a budget by July. Gov. Chris Sununu, whose proposal is due by Feb. 15, has already heard budget requests from state agencies. Earlier this month, the House began its […] The post Smokers, diners, businesses, and homebuyers will pay for much of state budget appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
EPA to review cleanups at several RI, Mass. sites
The five-year review aims to assess previous remediation efforts of sites on the EPA's National Priority List.
