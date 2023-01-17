ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $987 Million Immediate Needs Bond Bill & $400 Million Chapter 90 Bill

NORTH ADAMS – Today, January 19, the Healey-Driscoll Administration filed legislation that seeks $987 million in bond authorization to preempt interruptions to core state capital programs supporting housing and economic development across the Commonwealth, and to remain competitive in the pursuit of federal grants. The administration also filed An...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens

Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Mass. House committee backs Democrat as winner of contested recount

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceBOSTON (State House News Service) - A special House committee concluded with bipartisan support that Margaret Scarsdale of Pepperell should be seated as the winner of a narrowly contested recount in the First Middlesex District, rejecting her Republican opponent's contention that irregularities left the result in doubt.After convening a hearing Friday to examine the challenge filed by Townsend Republican Andrew Shepherd, the three-member panel on Tuesday evening concluded there was not enough evidence to warrant tossing out the certified election results that gave Scarsdale a seven-vote win. The committee left open its review of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dorchester Reporter

AG Campbell calls for government to 'remove barriers' to justice

In a ceremony focused on the historic "firsts" of Mattapan resident Andrea Campbell's inauguration as Massachusetts' first Black woman elected to be attorney general -- and the family and community who helped her get there -- the newly sworn-in top law enforcement official promised to hold those in power accountable and to bring transparency to the state's criminal justice system.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA

Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest

NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
VERNON, VT
Boston Magazine

Jane Swift and Me, 20 Years Later

"It’s been two decades since the former governor booted me off her front porch as a young reporter," remembers writer Joanna Weiss. "What I’ve learned about her—and myself—since then." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Smokers, diners, businesses, and homebuyers will pay for much of state budget

While lawmakers have filed over 800 bills addressing big issues such as abortion, education reform, climate change, and parental rights, their top priority will be passing a budget by July.  Gov. Chris Sununu, whose proposal is due by Feb. 15, has already heard budget requests from state agencies. Earlier this month, the House began its […] The post Smokers, diners, businesses, and homebuyers will pay for much of state budget appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy