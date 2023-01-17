Read full article on original website
NC House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill
It’s been almost seven years since North Carolina Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Pat McCrory hastily concocted and enacted
carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
In Depth with Dan: Why NC lawmakers do not vote on every single bill
WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty explains why North Carolina lawmakers do not vote on every bill considered in the general assembly. WRAL state government reporter Travis Fain explains the history of when state lawmakers would intentionally hold votes on legislation when opposition members were away. WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty explains why...
WRAL
Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
Another North Carolina resident sentenced to prison for invading Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced on Dec. 6 to five months in […]
Ohio House ex-speaker's trial in $60M bribery probe to begin
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in the highest-profile reckoning yet to arise from a $60 million federal bribery investigation that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. The 2 1/2 years since the Republican's arrest have seen...
Wbt.com
Nasty Name Calling In Governor’s Race
State Attorney General Josh Stein came out swinging as he announced his plans to run for Governor. Instead of touting his record, Stein blasted his likely opponent, the state’s first black Lt. Governor Mark Robinson a bigot.
wataugaonline.com
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, January 20, 2023 in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative Annie Brown Kennedy, who passed away Tuesday, January 17. Kennedy was the second African American female attorney in North...
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes...
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
1st Black woman serving in North Carolina legislature dies
Annie Brown Kennedy, an attorney who was the first Black woman to serve in the North Carolina General Assembly, has died at age 98, a family member said.
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
ST. LOUIS — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis is...
foxwilmington.com
Chair of Brunswick County Democratic Party seeking state party seat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Eric Terashima, the current chairman of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says he plans to run for the same position with the state democratic party when members gather virtually for the 2023 Winter State Executive Committee Meeting on February 11. Terashima, who has held...
Tighter regulations on gun-stabilizing braces impact gun owners in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized on Jan. 13, was one of several steps Biden announced...
Rep. Alma Adams sworn in Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams gave her annual state of the district address Thursday. She was also sworn in for the 118th Congress. Adams was elected for a fifth full term representing North Carolina's 12th District. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
Regulators move mine plan near Okefenokee a big step forward
SAVANNAH, GA. — A company's plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge moved a big step closer Thursday to approval by Georgia regulators, who have spent years evaluating the project that opponents say could permanently harm an ecological treasure. The Georgia...
nsjonline.com
Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year
RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
carolinajournal.com
NC Board of Ed rejected our charter application. But they can’t stop school choice
Many know that the State Board of Education did not approve American Leadership Academy (ALA) Monroe’s charter school application earlier this month. Sadly, the decision appeared to be strictly based on politics. This was disappointing for us at Charter One, the education management organization appointed by the board of directors for ALA Monroe. But, more importantly, over 1,000 families want this school in their community. This unfortunate outcome directly attacks families’ school choice in the community and beyond.
The State Port Pilot
School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
New Mexico shooting case revives pretrial detention debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A felon and failed political candidate suspected of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of four elected Democrat officials in New Mexico will be due in court next week for a detention hearing. Solomon Peña remains in custody pending a Jan. 23 hearing...
