RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO