Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
Inside Nova
Langley High wrestlers place third in tourney
The Langley Saxons had two individual champions to help the high-school wrestling team recently finish third in a tournament at Paul VI Catholic in Chantilly. Finishing first at 157 pounds was Robert Ronsckvitz with a 3-0 record and two pins. He won the championship match by a 3-1 decision. Langley’s...
247Sports
Maryland signees, Harris-Smith and Kaiser, both shine at HoopHall
DeShawn Harris-Smith, No. 32 in the Top247 of the class of 2023, had a big showing over the weekend at the Spalding HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. In a match-up with a Roselle Catholic team that featured both Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 7 in 2023) and Simeon Wilcher (No. 36 in 2023), Harris-Smith was the best player on the floor and the driving force behind PVI’s 72-59 win.
Inside Nova
Wakefield boys basketball team wins at MLK Classic
By scoring his team’s first six points, then 23 overall by game’s end, the Wakefield Warriors’ Kobe Davis was chosen the Most Valuable Player of contest No. 4 on Jan. 14 at the Spartan MLK Classic. Davis helped Wakefield (7-8) defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 62-42....
Inside Nova
Jan. 18 high school basketball roundup: John Paul boys win fifth straight
Julian Garcia scored 15 points, Amarion Custis 14 and Jaedon Harris 13 as host Saint John Paul the Great defeated the McLean School (MD) 73-26 Wednesday in boys basketball. It was the Wolves' fifth straight victory as they improved to 8-8 overall. CENTREVILLE 68, OSBOURN PARK 59: Josh Okuadido scored...
Inside Nova
Field on McLean park may be next in line to receive synthetic turf
Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
NBC 29 News
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer
Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark netted a season-high 20 points to become Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with win No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech the 78-68 loss on Wednesday night. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the 'Hoos. UVA...
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU
By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission. A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
Fairfax Times
Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students
The count just keeps growing. Marshall High School Principal Jeremy Litz just sent parents an email, telling them that “it has come to light that Marshall High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were notified later than we would have hoped.”. This brings to 17 the...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
Inside Nova
Arlington apartment-rental costs dip, but remain highest in region
The Arlington apartment-rental market continued at the end of 2022 to give back some of the gains it made after the immediate impact of COVID. That’s bad news for landlords but better news for those seeking to find a place to live. With a median December monthly rental price...
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
Inside Nova
American Pickers to film in Virginia
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
WTOP
US Capitol statue of Va. teenage civil rights pioneer being sculpted in Maryland
The bronze likeness of a civil rights pioneer — a Black Virginia teenager who helped desegregate schools seven decades ago — is being sculpted by an artist in Brentwood, Maryland. Barbara Rose Johns led a student strike in 1951 to protest conditions at Robert Russa Moton High School...
Inside Nova
Arlington School Board might be forced to install a student member
For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
