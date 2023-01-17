ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

DC News Now

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Langley High wrestlers place third in tourney

The Langley Saxons had two individual champions to help the high-school wrestling team recently finish third in a tournament at Paul VI Catholic in Chantilly. Finishing first at 157 pounds was Robert Ronsckvitz with a 3-0 record and two pins. He won the championship match by a 3-1 decision. Langley’s...
MCLEAN, VA
247Sports

Maryland signees, Harris-Smith and Kaiser, both shine at HoopHall

DeShawn Harris-Smith, No. 32 in the Top247 of the class of 2023, had a big showing over the weekend at the Spalding HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. In a match-up with a Roselle Catholic team that featured both Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 7 in 2023) and Simeon Wilcher (No. 36 in 2023), Harris-Smith was the best player on the floor and the driving force behind PVI’s 72-59 win.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Inside Nova

Wakefield boys basketball team wins at MLK Classic

By scoring his team’s first six points, then 23 overall by game’s end, the Wakefield Warriors’ Kobe Davis was chosen the Most Valuable Player of contest No. 4 on Jan. 14 at the Spartan MLK Classic. Davis helped Wakefield (7-8) defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 62-42....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, VA
Inside Nova

Jan. 18 high school basketball roundup: John Paul boys win fifth straight

Julian Garcia scored 15 points, Amarion Custis 14 and Jaedon Harris 13 as host Saint John Paul the Great defeated the McLean School (MD) 73-26 Wednesday in boys basketball. It was the Wolves' fifth straight victory as they improved to 8-8 overall. CENTREVILLE 68, OSBOURN PARK 59: Josh Okuadido scored...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Field on McLean park may be next in line to receive synthetic turf

Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
MCLEAN, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer

Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU

By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission.  A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of  expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

American Pickers to film in Virginia

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Arlington School Board might be forced to install a student member

For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

