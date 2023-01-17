ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

UP hockey players nominated for Hobey Baker Award

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Five student-athletes from Lake Superior State University (LSSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), and Northern Michigan University (NMU) have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Head coaches of NCAA Division I schools nominate the top three players in their league and the top three...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament kicks off this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Ski Club will host the 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament this weekend. Over 30 jumpers from across the country will compete. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent, bonfires, and fireworks. Organizers and volunteers have been grooming the hills to prepare them for the event.
ISHPEMING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette Internal Medicine Joins Marshfield-Dickinson Hospital

Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA), and Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson have signed a Letter of Intent for the Marquette-based clinic to join Marshfield. The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Stop the sink: winter trail etiquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the current weather conditions, there’s plenty of fresh snow to play outside in this weekend. John Pepin of the Michigan DNR and Spencer Prusi of West End Ski and Trail share information pertaining to proper trail use. But first, Meteorologist Jennifer Perez joins Tia...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights kicks off All Together Now campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people a little closer this year. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. Brookridge kicked off...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

The UPside - Jan. 16, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks are the most requested clothing item and least donated item at homeless shelters, but a class in Marquette is helping to change that. Rock the Socks is an annual sock drive for those in need run by a class at Marquette Alternative High School. It first started in Cindy DePetro’s English class as a way to pay it forward and show that teenagers care. Now every year the students vote on if they are going to participate again. They then run the campaign by setting up drop-off locations, organizing socks, and delivering them.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here

A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

