Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UP hockey players nominated for Hobey Baker Award
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Five student-athletes from Lake Superior State University (LSSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), and Northern Michigan University (NMU) have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Head coaches of NCAA Division I schools nominate the top three players in their league and the top three...
WLUC
Negaunee boy's basketball beats Hancock, Escanaba girl's basketball remains undefeated
Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP. Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beats UWSP.
WLUC
Comedian Vincent Schultz prepares for one of the biggest nights of his career
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Comedian Vincent Schultz says he’s been working for over 10 years for an opportunity like the one happening Friday, January 19 at Pasquali’s Comedy Night. He’s the feature act of the show, and if he does well, he says it could lead to the next big step in his career.
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
WLUC
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament kicks off this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Ski Club will host the 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament this weekend. Over 30 jumpers from across the country will compete. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent, bonfires, and fireworks. Organizers and volunteers have been grooming the hills to prepare them for the event.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Internal Medicine Joins Marshfield-Dickinson Hospital
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates (MIMPA), and Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson have signed a Letter of Intent for the Marquette-based clinic to join Marshfield. The agreement brings Marquette’s most prominent independent healthcare provider practice together with Marshfield to continue to provide the needed Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Pediatric, and...
WLUC
Stop the sink: winter trail etiquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the current weather conditions, there’s plenty of fresh snow to play outside in this weekend. John Pepin of the Michigan DNR and Spencer Prusi of West End Ski and Trail share information pertaining to proper trail use. But first, Meteorologist Jennifer Perez joins Tia...
WLUC
Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Marquette County residents will soon have expanded options for health care. Marquette Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates will likely look a little different in the coming months. The office in the Peninsula Medical Center has signed a letter of intent to join Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson. The...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights kicks off All Together Now campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people a little closer this year. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. Brookridge kicked off...
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
WLUC
Members of Ishpeming, Escanaba churches travel to Washington, D.C. for March for Life event
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of U.P. catholic churches are traveling to our nation’s capital. 56 members of catholic churches in Ishpeming and Escanaba are traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the annual march for life. This is the third time the church has attended the event.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission Manager to retire after more than 20 years
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For nearly 25 years, Jim Iwanicki has been the Engineer Manager at the Marquette County Road Commission. Over the years Iwanicki said he’s seen a lot of change and almost all of it has been positive. “When I started out here I would say we...
WLUC
Dickinson County residents form nonprofit to bring community free snowshoeing event
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your friends and family for a lantern-lit snowshoe walk on Saturday, January 21st in Iron Mountain. Stomp the Snow is taking place at the Pine Grove Country Club from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow was formed...
WLUC
The UPside - Jan. 16, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks are the most requested clothing item and least donated item at homeless shelters, but a class in Marquette is helping to change that. Rock the Socks is an annual sock drive for those in need run by a class at Marquette Alternative High School. It first started in Cindy DePetro’s English class as a way to pay it forward and show that teenagers care. Now every year the students vote on if they are going to participate again. They then run the campaign by setting up drop-off locations, organizing socks, and delivering them.
WLUC
‘I’m very grateful’: Escanaba appoints Jim McNeil city manager, pending a contract
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba could soon have a new city manager. The City Council has appointed Jim McNeil as city manager, pending a contract. If this moves forward, McNeil could have a dual role -- city manager and assessor. McNeil has been the city’s assessor for...
WLUC
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
WLUC
UPAWS Executive Director provides tips for keeping your pets safe, healthy this winter
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures fluctuate and mother nature throws all kinds of different preciptation at us, there are a number of ways to keep your pets safe and happy this winter season. UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson with ways to keep your...
WLUC
WINTER STORM: Heavy snow is here
A winter storm is tracking south of the U.P. today. It is bringing a swath of moderate to heavy snow. It started this morning and it will continue through the afternoon. Plan on slippery and sloppy roads with the worst conditions around midday. Snow amounts will be 4-6″ in the west, 10-12″ in the central counties, 7-9″ in the east, with more than a foot of snow in the higher elevations of Marquette County. The snow slowly diminishes tonight. Then, colder air moves behind this system.
WLUC
Dickinson & Iron County Road Commissions use significantly more salt for freezing rain than normal snowfall
DICKINSON & IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - January has been unseasonably warm in the southern U.P. Because of that, many road commissions have been clearing lots of freezing rain. Road crews are still clearing snow across the southern U.P. Thursday’s snowfall comes after several freezing rainstorms, which have been difficult...
Comments / 0