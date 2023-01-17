Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
NYC is experiencing its fourth longest snow drought on record but first flurry expected next week
New York has been snowless for 313 days, making it the fourth longest drought recorded. It is on track to become the second latest-recorded snowfall of the season, breaking 1871 record.
New York City has lacked snow so far this winter, but late-season storms can cripple the Big Apple
There's something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, "Where's the snow?"
pix11.com
Rain coming to NY, NJ area, forecast shows
It was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures warmed into the low and mid 50s in most locations on Wednesday. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which was 14 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 16th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping around out there as gusts in excess of 35 mph were seen in parts of the area.
First 5 p.m. sunset of the year in NYC coming up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November. On Nov. 4, […]
pix11.com
Chance of rain around New York City, wet snow in the suburbs
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NBC New York
Finally, There's Snow In the Forecast! But Don't Get Too Excited Yet…
Snow in January? Groundbreaking. Only this year, it really would be. That's because we haven't had any measurable snowfall in New York City at all thus far in the season, which is about a month old by now. It's even more surprising given that other parts of the country have...
pix11.com
Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Some rain, any snow? Here’s New York City’s forecast for this week.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A prolonged stretch of snowless days in New York City may continue this week as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. Highs on Staten Island will breach into the low 50s by mid-week, according to the forecast, and New York’s six to 10 day forecast — for Jan. 21 to Jan. 25 — shows temperatures are expected to remain above average heading into early next week.
Snow Drought: Here Are Next Chances For White Stuff In Northeast
Pockets of light snow fell in parts of the region to start off the weekend on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Some areas saw a light coating forming on the grass and reduced visibility on roadways. (See the first image above from the National Weather Service.) It was "nuisance" precipitation at...
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
cntraveler.com
The 11 Best Spas in New York City
New York is universally known as the city that never sleeps—and for good reason: Between the world-class restaurants and bars, incredible shopping, and acclaimed museums alone, you could never sleep again and still wouldn't have time to experience everything the Big Apple has to offer. But with so many high-energy activities and attractions, it's easy to forget that New York City is also home to some of the best spas and world-class wellness hubs in the country.
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
Mega Millions ticket sold in the Bronx rings in $20M from Tuesday's drawing
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in the Bronx just became a mega millionaire.
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Crash on Staten Island Expressway causes delays for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Bradley Avenue, according to emergency radio communications. Surveillance cameras show delays in the vicinity of Manor Road.
