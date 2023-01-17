ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

When will NYC snow start? Region nears winter record

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.  New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain coming to NY, NJ area, forecast shows

It was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures warmed into the low and mid 50s in most locations on Wednesday. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which was 14 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 16th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping around out there as gusts in excess of 35 mph were seen in parts of the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

First 5 p.m. sunset of the year in NYC coming up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the first signs of spring’s approach is coming.  The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in New York City will be on Saturday, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will slowly get later after that and the area won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November.  On Nov. 4, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Chance of rain around New York City, wet snow in the suburbs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Some rain, any snow? Here’s New York City’s forecast for this week.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A prolonged stretch of snowless days in New York City may continue this week as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. Highs on Staten Island will breach into the low 50s by mid-week, according to the forecast, and New York’s six to 10 day forecast — for Jan. 21 to Jan. 25 — shows temperatures are expected to remain above average heading into early next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

The 11 Best Spas in New York City

New York is universally known as the city that never sleeps—and for good reason: Between the world-class restaurants and bars, incredible shopping, and acclaimed museums alone, you could never sleep again and still wouldn't have time to experience everything the Big Apple has to offer. But with so many high-energy activities and attractions, it's easy to forget that New York City is also home to some of the best spas and world-class wellness hubs in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
