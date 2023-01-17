Read full article on original website
msn.com
Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?
Actor Jeremy Renner recently had a wintertime accidentHe was run over by a snowplow during a blizzardHis leg unfortunately caught the worst of it It is the story that is still gripping Hollywood, and making us all collectively hold our breath. Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition at the hospital after his now famous winter accident. Renner was run over by his snowplow, and his leg, in particular, was badly affected! Jeremy Renner is still fighting to recover As if the news weren't already devastating enough, it looks like the ramifications might be even worse that previously thought. Because now, the "Hawkeye" actor's family are worried his leg will never recover. An insider close to them recently told Radar Online the following: Also interesting: "Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all. His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to [...]" Watch the video above to learn more!
webnewsobserver.com
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
smithmountainlake.com
Jeremy Renner home from hospital 2 weeks after snowplow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident. The Marvel star had been hospitalized since New Year's Day, when he was injured by the snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his publicist previously told CNN.
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Was “Completely Crushed” During His Snowplowing Accident, A 911 Caller Reportedly Said
The Hawkeye actor was reportedly “bleeding heavily from his head and other injuries.”
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner's sister shares update on his "road ahead" following accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in hospital following his terrifying snowplough accident earlier this month, but it sounds like he's well on the road to recovery. After being struck by the vehicle near his home in Nevada on January 1, Jeremy endured severe blood loss. Thankfully, he was aided by a neighbour who managed to slow the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
'He's Been Crushed': Jeremy Renner 911 Call Released After Actor Returns Home From Hospital
The frantic 911 call a neighbor made after Jeremy Renner's horrifying snowplow accident on January 1 has been released to the public. In the two-minute audio clip, a man details the scene, telling the dispatcher, "Someone’s in front of my house, he got run over by a snowplow. He’s been crushed. Send paramedics.""He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed," he continued to detail of the actor's injuries. "He’s got a head wound as well."JEREMY RENNER ENJOYS AN 'ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT HIS SPIRITS...
Inside Nova
