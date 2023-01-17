Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
wearebuffalo.net
Jordan Poyer Thanks Buffalo Before His Potential Last Home Game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will play in what should be one of the most entertaining playoff games in recent memory. The Bills and Bengals have two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL (Josh Allen, Joe Burrow) and some of the most potent offenses in the NFL. The...
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
WLWT 5
Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
prosportsextra.com
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB
Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovery continues with daily visits to team facility
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to the team’s facility on an “almost daily” fashion, coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday.
Sean McDermott Shares New Update On Damar Hamlin
The good news continues regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, "[Head] coach Sean McDermott said that Damar Hamlin has been in the building now almost daily." Which is a wonderful sign considering the series of events that unfolded just 16 days ago. Getzenberg ...
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Sabres hire COO as president Kim Pegula continues recovery
The Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment hired a chief operating officer, John Roth, as president Kim Pegula recovers from unexpected health issues.
Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills AFC divisional showdown | Jason Williams
The third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals and No. 2 Buffalo Bills should be playing Sunday’s AFC Divisional game at a neutral site. The cancellation of the Jan. 2 Bengals-Bills game in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency had ramifications on the No. 2 seed. The Bengals would be the...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Reveal Positive Development On Starters’ Injury On Thursday
The Buffalo Bills had good news on Thursday’s injury report. The Buffalo Bills had several players battling through injuries before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. The Bills will host the Bengals in one of the most anticipated playoff matchups in the Divisional Round. The Bills had good news Wednesday on wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie’s progress with his hamstring. It appears like the Bills should be heading into that game with a relatively healthy squad.
Buffalo schools holding interviews for subs on Jan. 28
"Come join our team and make a difference every day," BPS wrote.
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series
Three 2022 playoff teams will need passports next season as part of the NFL’s International Series. The NFL announced five
Tickets going fast for Bills-Bengals playoff game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you going to the game? That may be the most oft asked question regarding the hottest ticket in town. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday. According to...
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 0