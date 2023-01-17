ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
wearebuffalo.net

Jordan Poyer Thanks Buffalo Before His Potential Last Home Game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will play in what should be one of the most entertaining playoff games in recent memory. The Bills and Bengals have two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL (Josh Allen, Joe Burrow) and some of the most potent offenses in the NFL. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
The Spun

Sean McDermott Shares New Update On Damar Hamlin

The good news continues regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, "[Head] coach Sean McDermott said that Damar Hamlin has been in the building now almost daily." Which is a wonderful sign considering the series of events that unfolded just 16 days ago. Getzenberg ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Reveal Positive Development On Starters’ Injury On Thursday

The Buffalo Bills had good news on Thursday’s injury report. The Buffalo Bills had several players battling through injuries before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. The Bills will host the Bengals in one of the most anticipated playoff matchups in the Divisional Round. The Bills had good news Wednesday on wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie’s progress with his hamstring. It appears like the Bills should be heading into that game with a relatively healthy squad.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York

You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tickets going fast for Bills-Bengals playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you going to the game? That may be the most oft asked question regarding the hottest ticket in town. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday. According to...
CINCINNATI, OH
