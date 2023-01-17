Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss announces Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarships
LASALLE — The Illinois Sheriffs” Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarships will be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning with the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.
Illinois State Museum to host Native American Sovereignty Series
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum will host four virtual panel discussions as part of its “Understanding Native American Sovereignty Series” beginning Jan. 19. The series aims to provide awareness about Native American sovereignty. Participants will learn more about Indian Country and why Illinois has challenges working with Federally Recognized Tribal Nations. The series will be bringing thought leaders together so the public can become familiar with the history of Indian removal, federal and state Indian law in the 21st century, landback movements, and food and cultural autonomy.
Secretary of State announces transition group’s recommendations for improving the office
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is announcing his transition team’s recommendations for improving the office. Ideas came from group members and the general public and cover a wide range of areas says Giannoulias. “When it comes to improving driver services, I want to make our...
Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall
MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
Lots of Talking, Not Much Listening in Wake of Carus Disaster
More than a week after the explosive fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle, key parties seem to be talking past each other. Local business owner and community organizer Dani Piland says community members are concerned about property damage; medical conditions; economic impact; and the quality of our water, air, and soil. Meanwhile, the company is singing its own praises about its response to the disaster.
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America, and two Illinois communities made the list!. According to the self-proclaimed "original online geography source," sister communities St. Charles and Geneva are two of the most scenic places in all of the United States. Here's what they had to say about it:
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias releases comprehensive Transition Team report
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias releases comprehensive Transition Team report. Report serves as a road map to modernize the office, transform operations, and upgrade services. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias today released his Transition Team’s report that will serve as a blueprint for modernizing the office, transforming operations and...
13 Best Places to Live in Illinois
Places to Live in Illinois: A charming state in the midwestern US, Illinois is located in the Great Lakes region of North America and features beautiful landscapes with miles of farmland, rolling hills, and abundant forests. Its picturesque natural beauty along with its rich history and one of the best...
Latest update on the Carus fire
LA SALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Clean-up continues after a fire at the Carus Chemical Building in the city of La Salle on Jan. 11. According to Carus Communications Manager Jolynn Anzelc, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and it is unknown how long it will take to determine a cause.
Burger Joint in Illinois Makes List of Best Fries in the U.S.
Let's be honest, one of the best side dishes to have with a meal is french fries. To be able to find ONE restaurant with the best fries seems to be impossible, but one website claims they have found it. Eat This Not That claims that they have the best...
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Gov. Pritzker Spent $350M To Win Two Terms In Office
J.B. Pritzker is spending a lot of money in order to be governor of Illinois. The Tribune reports the Democrat has spent 350-million-dollars to win his two terms in office. That includes more than 167-million-dollars to defeat Republican Darren Bailey in November. Pritzker is an entrepreneur and heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, making him the nation’s wealthiest politician.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Illinois history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Illinois using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDOT to remove I-74 bridge near St. Joseph despite petition to save it
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Transportation confirmed they plan to remove an overpass near St. Joseph despite a petition to save it. The I-74 bridge is located on Champaign County Road 2000 East. A petition was posted in the Village Hall describing it as an important transportation link for the people […]
Illinois’ retirement program hits major milestone
(WTVO) — One hundred and seventeen thousand people in Illinois are saving money for their retirement through Illinois Secure Choice. The Treasurer’s Office said that workers in the program have set aside more than $100 million. Employers that offer this kind of retirement savings plan takes 5% out of a worker’s paycheck, but residents can […]
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Illinois quick hits: SNAP reductions coming; Secretary of State eyes modernization
While about half the country already has reduced the amount of pandemic-era federal food assistance offered in their state, Illinois is preparing for the change to take effect in March. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will return to pre-pandemic levels...
