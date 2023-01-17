ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss announces Illinois Sheriffs’ Association Scholarships

LASALLE — The Illinois Sheriffs” Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarships will be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning with the State of Illinois. Online learning is acceptable.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois State Museum to host Native American Sovereignty Series

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum will host four virtual panel discussions as part of its “Understanding Native American Sovereignty Series” beginning Jan. 19. The series aims to provide awareness about Native American sovereignty. Participants will learn more about Indian Country and why Illinois has challenges working with Federally Recognized Tribal Nations. The series will be bringing thought leaders together so the public can become familiar with the history of Indian removal, federal and state Indian law in the 21st century, landback movements, and food and cultural autonomy.
ILLINOIS STATE
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall

MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
MARION, IL
starvedrock.media

Lots of Talking, Not Much Listening in Wake of Carus Disaster

More than a week after the explosive fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle, key parties seem to be talking past each other. Local business owner and community organizer Dani Piland says community members are concerned about property damage; medical conditions; economic impact; and the quality of our water, air, and soil. Meanwhile, the company is singing its own praises about its response to the disaster.
LASALLE, IL
iheart.com

Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America, and two Illinois communities made the list!. According to the self-proclaimed "original online geography source," sister communities St. Charles and Geneva are two of the most scenic places in all of the United States. Here's what they had to say about it:
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias releases comprehensive Transition Team report

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias releases comprehensive Transition Team report. Report serves as a road map to modernize the office, transform operations, and upgrade services. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias today released his Transition Team’s report that will serve as a blueprint for modernizing the office, transforming operations and...
ILLINOIS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

13 Best Places to Live in Illinois

Places to Live in Illinois: A charming state in the midwestern US, Illinois is located in the Great Lakes region of North America and features beautiful landscapes with miles of farmland, rolling hills, and abundant forests. Its picturesque natural beauty along with its rich history and one of the best...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Latest update on the Carus fire

LA SALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Clean-up continues after a fire at the Carus Chemical Building in the city of La Salle on Jan. 11. According to Carus Communications Manager Jolynn Anzelc, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and it is unknown how long it will take to determine a cause.
LASALLE, IL
97ZOK

Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Spent $350M To Win Two Terms In Office

J.B. Pritzker is spending a lot of money in order to be governor of Illinois. The Tribune reports the Democrat has spent 350-million-dollars to win his two terms in office. That includes more than 167-million-dollars to defeat Republican Darren Bailey in November. Pritzker is an entrepreneur and heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, making him the nation’s wealthiest politician.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Illinois history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Illinois using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ retirement program hits major milestone

(WTVO) — One hundred and seventeen thousand people in Illinois are saving money for their retirement through Illinois Secure Choice. The Treasurer’s Office said that workers in the program have set aside more than $100 million. Employers that offer this kind of retirement savings plan takes 5% out of a worker’s paycheck, but residents can […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips

Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy