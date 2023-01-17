Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Related
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
Suspects wanted in SE DC shooting that caused crash where 8 people were injured
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating three suspects involved in a shooting that led to a crash Wednesday night where eight people were injured. EMS workers said four of those injured were juveniles. Editor's Note: The video above...
fox5dc.com
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
WTOP
Ghost gun used in carjacking, 2 Prince George’s Co. teens arrested
Two teenage boys are accused of stealing a car on gunpoint in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and police are still looking for the third suspect. It happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officers saw the car 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Police pursued the vehicle. The suspects crashed into a tree at Southern and Eastern avenues in Southeast D.C.
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Duke Street shooting suspect was released from jail last year
The 27-year-old suspect in a West End Shooting on Monday was released from jail last year after spending more than a year in jail on assault and weapons charges, according to court records. The 22-year-old male victim was shot multiple times at around 5 p.m. at an apartment building in...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
WTOP
Alexandria woman accused of stealing car with child inside
An Alexandria, Virginia, woman faces abduction and grand larceny charges after police say she stole an SUV on Sunday — while a 6-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat. The Fairfax County Police Department said 40-year-old Tanisha Hall was arrested Wednesday evening after officers tracked down a second car stolen from the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in the Lincolnia area.
Police arrest Alexandria woman in car there with 6-year-old in back seat
ANNANDALE, Va. — Detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman who they say stole a car Sunday night with a 6-year-old girl inside. Police claim the woman is also connected to a second car theft that occurred Wednesday night around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale. This theft ultimately led to her capture and arrest.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
alextimes.com
Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center
A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized
WASHINGTON, D.C – One man was injured in a shooting that took place Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Fourth District arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police The post D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Wheaton
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking on Wednesday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “At approximately 8 p.m., MCP officers responded to the area of Wheaton Plaza for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. The male suspect, armed with a firearm, stole a vehicle...
DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
Maryland man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September 2020 killing of teenager
WASHINGTON — A 24-year-old Maryland man has pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 killing of a teenager in Northwest, D.C. Brandon Nguyen is expected to serve a sentence of seven to 11 years in prison, followed by supervised release, for the shooting death of 17-year-old Brian Ward.
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed Robbers Antagonizing Taxi Drivers Nabbed In Prince George's: Police
A trio of robbers antagonizing taxi drivers in recent months have been arrested in Prince George's County, police said. Omar Hernandez and Jose Linares-Hernandez, both 20, of Adelphi, along with a 15-year-old juvenile, robbed various independent taxi service drivers in Langley Park between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 12, county police said.
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in a Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 17, on the 5000 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:50 pm, officers located 54-year-old Dale Henson, one adult female, and a juvenile male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
$10,000 reward offered for information on man who broke into DC post office
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who broke into a Northeast D.C. post office earlier this month. Surveillance photos of the suspect appear to show an adult white male of...
Comments / 2