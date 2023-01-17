ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Inside Nova

Jan. 18 high school basketball roundup: John Paul boys win fifth straight

Julian Garcia scored 15 points, Amarion Custis 14 and Jaedon Harris 13 as host Saint John Paul the Great defeated the McLean School (MD) 73-26 Wednesday in boys basketball. It was the Wolves' fifth straight victory as they improved to 8-8 overall. CENTREVILLE 68, OSBOURN PARK 59: Josh Okuadido scored...
MCLEAN, VA
DC News Now

DMV high school girls basketball rankings (1/19/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 […]
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Potomac School, Flint Hill ranked in state hoop poll

With a 13-2 record, the Potomac School Panthers were ranked fifth in the initial Division I Virginia private-school state poll of the 2022-23 girls basketball season. Northern Virginia high-school teams Paul VI Catholic and Bishop Ireton were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the poll, respectively. Other ranked Northern Virginia...
OAKTON, VA
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer

Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Inside Nova

Field on McLean park may be next in line to receive synthetic turf

Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCo Man Goes on Scratch-Off Winning Streak

A Rockville resident won $500 & $50,000 scratch off prizes between December 31 and January 2nd. The winning tickets were purchased at the Shell station located at 4101 Randolph Road. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Some positive vibes helped a loyal Rockville player come up with two...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
CLINTON, MD
Augusta Free Press

Mega Millions jackpot run ends; one $10k winner in Virginia in Friday’s drawing

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $28.9 million in profit.
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

New trail highlights Black history across southern Old Town

A new trail is launching in Alexandria next month that highlights Black history across southern Old Town. The new South Trail Route is an extension of the African American Waterfront Heritage Trails’ North Trail Route that launched in 2021. Together, both trails run from Montgomery Street to the southern tip of Jones Point Park.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries

Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
DALE CITY, VA
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Back to his roots: Wes Moore's barbershop, friends relishing historic inauguration

BALTIMORE -- The inauguration of Wes Moore into Maryland's governor's house is no doubt historic, but it is a prideful moment for a barbershop in the heart of Baltimore City.Not only friends, but fraternity brothers of Wes Moore, the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, gathered at Groomatory Barber's Club on North Howard Street in Baltimore to watch Wednesday's history-making moment. Live Updates: The inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Groomatory Barber's Club Street is the haven for cuts, clips and conversation.But this ascension of Maryland's first Black governor is a source of pride for the small barbershop in downtown Baltimore that...
BALTIMORE, MD

