Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Jan. 18 high school basketball roundup: John Paul boys win fifth straight
Julian Garcia scored 15 points, Amarion Custis 14 and Jaedon Harris 13 as host Saint John Paul the Great defeated the McLean School (MD) 73-26 Wednesday in boys basketball. It was the Wolves' fifth straight victory as they improved to 8-8 overall. CENTREVILLE 68, OSBOURN PARK 59: Josh Okuadido scored...
Inside Nova
Jan. 17 high school girls basketball roundup: Third-quarter run propels Osbourn Park past Patriot
OSBOURN PARK 56, PATRIOT 44: Alana Powell and Kori Cole each scored 16 points and Keyarah Rainey added 10 points and five steals as the visiting Yellow Jackets remained in first in the Cedar Run District Tuesday. Patriot is the only team to beat Osbourn Park (7-1, 14-3) in district...
Inside Nova
Jan. 17 high school boys basketball roundup: Tey Barbour seals Osbourn's win at the free-throw line
OSBOURN 58, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 54: With under a minute left in Tuesday’s Cedar Run District game, Tey Barbour went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to break a 54-all tie and lift the host Eagles to the win. Osbourn (4-5. 8-9) trailed 52-51 with :41 remaining in the...
Inside Nova
Jan. 16 high school boys basketball roundup: Forest Park boys improve to 6-0 in Cardinal District
Brandon Edozie totaled 19 points and nine rebounds as the host Bruins (6-0, 10-6) held off Woodbridge 61-55 Monday in a Cardinal District boys basketball game. Winston Raford added 16 points for Forest Park and Roman Hendrix finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Woodbridge (2-4, 7-9) was led by...
DMV high school girls basketball rankings (1/19/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school girls basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information as of 6:00 […]
Inside Nova
Potomac School, Flint Hill ranked in state hoop poll
With a 13-2 record, the Potomac School Panthers were ranked fifth in the initial Division I Virginia private-school state poll of the 2022-23 girls basketball season. Northern Virginia high-school teams Paul VI Catholic and Bishop Ireton were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the poll, respectively. Other ranked Northern Virginia...
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer
Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
Inside Nova
Field on McLean park may be next in line to receive synthetic turf
Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
Inside Nova
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Virginia
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Man Goes on Scratch-Off Winning Streak
A Rockville resident won $500 & $50,000 scratch off prizes between December 31 and January 2nd. The winning tickets were purchased at the Shell station located at 4101 Randolph Road. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Some positive vibes helped a loyal Rockville player come up with two...
WUSA
Governor Youngkin is taking action over Virginia High School award debacle
Imagine your child wins a merit award for their hard work. But no one lets them know. So they can't even include the accolade on things like college applications.
Bay Net
Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
Fairfax Times
Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students
The count just keeps growing. Marshall High School Principal Jeremy Litz just sent parents an email, telling them that “it has come to light that Marshall High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were notified later than we would have hoped.”. This brings to 17 the...
Augusta Free Press
Mega Millions jackpot run ends; one $10k winner in Virginia in Friday’s drawing
Although the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $28.9 million in profit.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
alxnow.com
New trail highlights Black history across southern Old Town
A new trail is launching in Alexandria next month that highlights Black history across southern Old Town. The new South Trail Route is an extension of the African American Waterfront Heritage Trails’ North Trail Route that launched in 2021. Together, both trails run from Montgomery Street to the southern tip of Jones Point Park.
Inside Nova
Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries
Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
Back to his roots: Wes Moore's barbershop, friends relishing historic inauguration
BALTIMORE -- The inauguration of Wes Moore into Maryland's governor's house is no doubt historic, but it is a prideful moment for a barbershop in the heart of Baltimore City.Not only friends, but fraternity brothers of Wes Moore, the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, gathered at Groomatory Barber's Club on North Howard Street in Baltimore to watch Wednesday's history-making moment. Live Updates: The inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Groomatory Barber's Club Street is the haven for cuts, clips and conversation.But this ascension of Maryland's first Black governor is a source of pride for the small barbershop in downtown Baltimore that...
