Defining the Legacies of Recent Ohio State Quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud is a Hot Commodity in NFL Circles and Two Buckeyes Have a Lot to Prove Before the Draft

Victor Cutler could hardly believe how many college football programs he heard from after he entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Louisville were among the most prominent schools that made offers to Cutler. Wyoming, North Texas and many of the Sun Belt schools he spent the past four years playing against reached out, too. Cutler became overwhelmed with joy as he realized how many options he would have for where he would finish out his college football career.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO