ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Defining the Legacies of Recent Ohio State Quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud is a Hot Commodity in NFL Circles and Two Buckeyes Have a Lot to Prove Before the Draft

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback

Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Jameson Steward

Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes were a play away from defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs. As good as Georgia looked against TCU in the Championship Game, Ohio State should have beaten them a week earlier. Now Ohio State will look to bounce back in 2023 without star quarterback C.J. Stroud and other players who move on to the NFL.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart

The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement

Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Wide Receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year

Former Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave made a giant impact in their first year in the NFL. The former dynamic duo in Columbus were among six rookies to be selected as finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, the league announced Tuesday. The other nominees are New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday

The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session.  Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early.  While it's still early in the week, ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cleveland.com

‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

13 area players named to Ohio Coaches Association all star game

Thirteen area football players and one coach have been named to the North Roster of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association All Star game. The games are at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, April 29. The Divsion I-III is at 12 noon followed by the Division IV- VII game.
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

Victor Cutler Chose Ohio State to Play at Highest Level, Learn from Justin Frye and Compete for Starting Center Job

Victor Cutler could hardly believe how many college football programs he heard from after he entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Ohio State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Louisville were among the most prominent schools that made offers to Cutler. Wyoming, North Texas and many of the Sun Belt schools he spent the past four years playing against reached out, too. Cutler became overwhelmed with joy as he realized how many options he would have for where he would finish out his college football career.
COLUMBUS, OH
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy