WBTV
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte
South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
WBTV
Brookshire Boulevard to reopen Thursday evening after tanker overturns
WBTV
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation continues to determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a house in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called to the house fire on Masters Court. That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School.
Overturned tanker blocks major highway for hours in northwest Charlotte
WBTV
SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to school bus crash in north Charlotte
WBTV
No injuries reported after train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon. The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks on Main Street near the Highway 74 entrance to Wingate University. The Union County Emergency Management...
WBTV
School bus involved in north Charlotte crash
SUV drives recklessly, nearly hitting construction crew in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police followed an SUV that was driving erratically through east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m., and Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see CMPD’s helicopter monitoring the vehicle from the sky. A dark blue SUV could be seen driving recklessly, speeding down several...
WBTV
Citizen shoots, grazes juvenile attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was grazed by a bullet while attempting to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwold Drive. The juvenile was attempting to steal a vehicle when...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
Juvenile shot while trying to steal vehicle in North Carolina, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot Wednesday by a resident while trying to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police said. It happened at about 10 a.m. near 100 Southwold Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers responded and found the juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The youth was taken to a hospital with […]
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
Gastonia police seek car break-in victims
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
WBTV
Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park on Jan. 6. Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith, both 19 years old, were charged with 15 crimes, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (felony), discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle (f), assault on a law enforcement officer (f), and damage to property (m).
WBTV
Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 21, just south of Rock Hill. Troopers say the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban...
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision with vehicle in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening, officials said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to the scene at South Anderson Road and Southside Road at 5:55 p.m. The pedestrian, identified as 68-year-old David...
NC woman says someone stole upright bass made nearly 70 years ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman told Channel 9 she was heartbroken after someone stole her musical instrument shortly after she played it at a funeral. Jaime Carter has played her upright bass since she was a teenager. “The moment it wasn’t there, immediately all these memories start...
