Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning. Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Brookshire Boulevard to reopen Thursday evening after tanker overturns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 485 will reopen Thursday evening after a tanker truck overturned, officials said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, traffic is expected to return to normal by 6 p.m. Outbound lanes of Brookshire near 485 were shut down during the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation continues to determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a house in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called to the house fire on Masters Court. That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to school bus crash in north Charlotte

A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

No injuries reported after train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Wingate Thursday afternoon. The two appear to have collided when the tractor-trailer was going over the train tracks on Main Street near the Highway 74 entrance to Wingate University. The Union County Emergency Management...
WINGATE, NC
WBTV

School bus involved in north Charlotte crash

Judge dismisses part of former Myers Park student's lawsuit. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia police seek car break-in victims

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Suspects in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park on Jan. 6. Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith, both 19 years old, were charged with 15 crimes, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (felony), discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle (f), assault on a law enforcement officer (f), and damage to property (m).
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision with vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening, officials said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to the scene at South Anderson Road and Southside Road at 5:55 p.m. The pedestrian, identified as 68-year-old David...
ROCK HILL, SC

