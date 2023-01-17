ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Rough Draft Atlanta

Fulton Schools, Teaching Lab dispute Critical Race Theory curriculum claims

Fulton County Schools has no record of purchasing any Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum as claimed by an employee of Teaching Lab, a school district spokesperson told the Sandy Springs Reporter. Project Veritas posted a video of Quinton Bostic, who was a content manager for Teaching Lab, in which he claimed to have sold CRT […] The post Fulton Schools, Teaching Lab dispute Critical Race Theory curriculum claims appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Georgia Tech pilot program focuses on computer science

Learning never stops for Fayette County Public Schools teachers, leading them to Georgia Tech to prepare to teach mini-classes on computer science. Fayette is one of just 8 counties teaming up with Georgia Tech, specifically the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) and the Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC), on a pilot program to expand access to computer science topics and provide resources and expertise to teachers.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation

ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Johns Creek to host Lunar New Year Festival

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As many Georgians prepare to say goodbye to the first month of 2023, there are several communities working to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. This year's 15-day celebration technically begins on Jan. 22 but the City of Johns Creek is hosting its Lunar New Year festival on Saturday.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
The Citizen Online

Learn more about mentoring Jan. 24

Learn how you can make a difference in a student’s life. On Tuesday, January 24, the New Hope Baptist Church North Campus will host a discussion about how to become a mentor with Fayette County Public Schools. At the info session, you will learn about the school system’s Friends...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
GRIFFIN, GA
multifamilybiz.com

ECI Group Announces Disposition of 204-Unit The Columns at Timothy Woods Apartment Community Located in Athens, Georgia

ATLANTA, GA - ECI Group (ECI) announced the sale of The Columns at Timothy Woods apartments at 2035 Timothy Road in Athens, GA to Fogelman Properties. The 204-unit, 1996-vintage community was acquired by ECI in April 2019. ECI upgraded the unit interiors and improved and modernized the community's amenities during its ownership period. The sales price was not disclosed.
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Connor Robert Sheahan, 19

Connor Robert Sheahan, 19, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born July 25, 2003, in Atlanta to Kevin & Christy Lancaster Sheahan. Connor was preceded in by his grandparents, Dorothy & Kenneth Lancaster, Kevin Sheahan, and Barbara Alley. Connor was an outgoing, inviting, and loving young man who...
NEWNAN, GA

