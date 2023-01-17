Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
University System of Georgia names presidents for 2 colleges
Clayton State University and Atlanta Metropolitan State College will have new leaders starting Feb. 1.
Fulton Schools, Teaching Lab dispute Critical Race Theory curriculum claims
Fulton County Schools has no record of purchasing any Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum as claimed by an employee of Teaching Lab, a school district spokesperson told the Sandy Springs Reporter. Project Veritas posted a video of Quinton Bostic, who was a content manager for Teaching Lab, in which he claimed to have sold CRT […] The post Fulton Schools, Teaching Lab dispute Critical Race Theory curriculum claims appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Everton Blair exits Gwinnett school board after historic four years
Everton Blair served on the Gwinnett County school board during the pandemic, a major leadership change and a sharp increase in public involvement in the district.
Turnto10.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
The Citizen Online
Georgia Tech pilot program focuses on computer science
Learning never stops for Fayette County Public Schools teachers, leading them to Georgia Tech to prepare to teach mini-classes on computer science. Fayette is one of just 8 counties teaming up with Georgia Tech, specifically the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) and the Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC), on a pilot program to expand access to computer science topics and provide resources and expertise to teachers.
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
WXIA 11 Alive
Johns Creek to host Lunar New Year Festival
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As many Georgians prepare to say goodbye to the first month of 2023, there are several communities working to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. This year's 15-day celebration technically begins on Jan. 22 but the City of Johns Creek is hosting its Lunar New Year festival on Saturday.
The Citizen Online
Learn more about mentoring Jan. 24
Learn how you can make a difference in a student’s life. On Tuesday, January 24, the New Hope Baptist Church North Campus will host a discussion about how to become a mentor with Fayette County Public Schools. At the info session, you will learn about the school system’s Friends...
The Citizen Online
Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
multifamilybiz.com
ECI Group Announces Disposition of 204-Unit The Columns at Timothy Woods Apartment Community Located in Athens, Georgia
ATLANTA, GA - ECI Group (ECI) announced the sale of The Columns at Timothy Woods apartments at 2035 Timothy Road in Athens, GA to Fogelman Properties. The 204-unit, 1996-vintage community was acquired by ECI in April 2019. ECI upgraded the unit interiors and improved and modernized the community's amenities during its ownership period. The sales price was not disclosed.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
This is when students in Spalding County are now expected to return to the classroom
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools now will return to the classroom for a half day on Friday. The district made that decision Wednesday after assessing the continued cleanup following last week's tornadoes. Five confirmed tornadoes, most EF-2 and one EF-3, tore through the county. School staff reported...
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Henry County acquires helicopter, introduces new aviation unit
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett introduced his agency's new helicopter and its pilots Wednesday afternoon at a news conference held with leaders from local government and other law enforcement agencies.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
GOP ‘Prop’ Vernon Jones Ordered To Pay More Than $45K For Blocking A Constituent On Facebook
A federal judge has ordered Vernon Jones to pay $45,652 in damages and legal fees to a man he blocked from his Facebook page. The post GOP ‘Prop’ Vernon Jones Ordered To Pay More Than $45K For Blocking A Constituent On Facebook appeared first on NewsOne.
The Citizen Online
Connor Robert Sheahan, 19
Connor Robert Sheahan, 19, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born July 25, 2003, in Atlanta to Kevin & Christy Lancaster Sheahan. Connor was preceded in by his grandparents, Dorothy & Kenneth Lancaster, Kevin Sheahan, and Barbara Alley. Connor was an outgoing, inviting, and loving young man who...
Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones to pay $45,652 in damages and legal fees to a m...
