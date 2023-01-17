Read full article on original website
Related
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
The Crawfish Boxes
French Astronaut Claudie Haigneré Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
How often should I clean my bird feeder?
As Big Garden Birdwatch approaches, wildlife lovers will be filling up their feeders with seeds, nuts and other goodies to attract as many birds as they can to their gardens.But if the birds are slow to arrive, how long will your bird food keep when exposed to the elements? And what about all the sticky, decomposed debris that ends up at the bottom of the feeders?RHS senior ecologist Gemma Golding warns: “If you’ve had a lot of birds feeding in one area, they poo and wee on and below the bird feeder. You’ve then got a lot of excrement and...
Country diary: No weeds, no tree sparrows – only a few are hanging on
On the south coast of the Isle of Man there exists a field so impossibly teeming with birds that I don’t know where to begin. I was last there on Christmas Day – an odd day to go birding perhaps, but not here. The island’s annual Bird Race, a collective effort to find as many species as possible, runs between Christmas and the new year. In 2022 we set a record: 121 species, three of which were found in this field and nowhere else.
Centre Daily
Fleshy, parasitic plant identified by scientists smells like poop — for a good reason
Scientists have identified a new species of an African plant known for its putrid smell. The Hydnora plant genus got an up-close examination of what differs among its plants in a review by U.K. and U.S scientists published in bioRxiv that has not yet been peer reviewed. The plant genus was first identified in 1775 and has included eight species.
backyardboss.net
9 Tips for Growing Zucchini in Pots
People love zucchini because it’s delicious, hydrating, and low-calorie. It’s a highly versatile veggie as even its flowers are edible. Better yet, you can grow zucchini at home in pots! So even if you have a small space, you don’t have to miss out on homegrown zucchini.
Mars meteorite that crashed to Earth contains 'huge diversity' of organic compounds
A new study into the Tissint meteorite, which crash-landed in Morocco in 2011, revealed a wide array of organic compounds hidden in the rare space rock.
Phys.org
DNA from domesticated chickens is tainting genomes of wild red junglefowl, finds study
The red junglefowl—the wild ancestor of the chicken—is losing its genetic diversity by interbreeding with domesticated birds, according to a new study led by Frank Rheindt of the National University of Singapore published January 19 in the journal PLOS Genetics. Humans domesticated the red junglefowl in tropical Asia...
Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn
Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
Grazing livestock can provide habitats for disappearing grassland birds
(The Center Square) – Fifty to 60 years ago, when today’s older farmers were growing up, there were many more bobolinks, eastern meadowlarks and Henslow’s sparrows in northern Illinois. The disappearance of pastureland and the decline in hay fields accounts for the sharp decline in the grassland bird populations. John Strauser, a farm researcher, studied livestock grazing when he was in graduate school at the University of Illinois. Strauser told...
Ethereal New Plant Species Doesn't Use Photosynthesis – It's Found Something Sneakier
Cloaked by the shadows of enchanting Asian woodlands, strange growths can be seen peeking out from between leaf litter like the ghosts of long-dead flowers. The plant's foliage lacks green pigment having forsaken photosynthesis in favor of an alternative source of nutrients on the forest floor, one stolen from fungi many other plants consider friends – the symbiotic mycorrhizae that connect most forest plants into a wood wide web. Found widely across East and Southeast Asia, from the Himalayas to Japan, Monotropastrum humile was thought to be a single species. Now researchers from Japan and Taiwan have discovered a pink-hued plant that...
Comets falling into our solar system
Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy. Things fall into our solar system all the time. Very seldom, because of gravity, do things fall out. As our solar system came together 4ish billion years ago, things were a mess. ...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Types Of Birds in Texas
One of the most popular hobbies in North America right now is birding, which involves appreciating the splendor of not just the shapes and colors of birds but also their actions and unique songs. Locals and visitors will be happy to learn about all the amazing birds in Texas!. From...
TechCrunch
This gentle drone collects loose DNA from swaying tree branches
External DNA can come from lots of forms — dead skin or feathers, waste, fluids — and can be found in soil, water or on surfaces like rocks and tree branches. Basically anywhere an animal might hang out, it leaves a trace of itself and we can detect that. Until recently this type of DNA amplification and analysis might have been too complex or expensive, but the tools to do it have become much cheaper and easier to use.
Phys.org
Harnessing light reflections from leaves to learn more about biodiversity and the characteristics of plants
The folded leaf of an oak tree, faded yellow, dotted with dark spots. We pick up on the information contained in leaves almost subconsciously when strolling through the forest. But the researchers at UZH's Remote Sensing Laboratories are taking this ability to the next level. Using a spectrometer, they measure...
Study: Exploding star 65 light years away from the Earth can trigger a mass extinction
During the late Devonian period, more than 350 million years ago, our planet experienced one of the greatest mass extinctions ever. Researchers believe that the reason behind this mass extinction lies far outside our Solar System.
earth.com
Ants are not properly adapting to warming temperatures
A new study led by North Carolina State University has found that ants do not adjust their behavior in response to warmer temperatures and tend to persist in sub-optimal microhabitats even when optimal ones are available. These findings suggest that ants may not be able to adjust their behavior in response to climate change.
Native eastern fence lizards changed their bodies and behavior in response to invasive red imported fire ants
The incentives to bring manufacturing back to the US will affect productivity, but in ways that might be surprising.
natureworldnews.com
Attention, Skygazers: Rare, Greenish Comet Expected to Pass By Earth
The "Green Comet," also known as Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), just reached its closest approach to the Sun after spending tens of thousands of years traveling from the solar system's farthest reaches. The comet is predicted to be at its brightest between January 31 and February 1, 2023, when it...
Comments / 0