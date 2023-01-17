ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Microsoft Will Surpass Apple, Google And Meta To Become 'Sole' Big Tech Leader On The Back Of ChatGPT, Says Expert

By Ananya Gairola
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gq4R0_0kHCgvDV00

Microsoft Corporation MSFT will soon add OpenAI's artificial intelligence, or AI chatbot, chatGPT, to its cloud-based Azure services, setting the stage for what looks like a dominant year for the tech giant.

What Happened: CEO Satya Nadella announced the general availability of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, which enables users to access AI models, including GPT 3.5, Codex and DALL-E, to their respective businesses.

The recent announcement came amid reports that the tech giant is negotiating a $10 billion investment in OpenAI.

It was earlier reported that Microsoft is planning to boost its search engine Bing experience by leveraging chatGPT abilities to take on rival Google Search.

The recent update — along with other factors like having diversified business across the tech ecosystem — could help Microsoft surpass rival tech giants like Apple Inc. AAPL, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Meta Platforms Inc. META, said AI and Web3 expert, Alex Valaitis.

Valaitis stated that considering Meta is shedding tons of dollars on its "risky Metaverse bet" and Apple's dependence on Chinese manufacturers amid increasing global tensions, Microsoft is best positioned against these big tech companies.

He also said that Microsoft's fortunes changed in 2014 when Nadella took the reigns as CEO.

OpenAI's chatGPT has enjoyed a massive following since its release in November. It can draft prose, poetry and computer codes, among other things.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
nextbigfuture.com

Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Benzinga

Trump Left Out Of Ex-Wife Ivana's Will While Children, Friends, Nanny Stand To Inherit $34M Assets

Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, has specified that her left-behind assets, worth $34 million, be split between her three children and two friends. What Happened: The Czechoslovakian-born first wife of Trump also tried to bequeath to her former husband Rossano Rubicondi, but he died before her. However, she did not leave anything for Trump, reported Forbes.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Benzinga

Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space

SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy