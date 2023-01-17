Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
The Vikings currently have four picks in the 2023 NFL draft
The Minnesota Vikings season came to an abrupt stop on Sunday when they lost 31-24 to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. This leaves the team focused on the offseason, including the NFL draft. The Vikings are slated only to have four picks...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Wide Receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year
Former Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave made a giant impact in their first year in the NFL. The former dynamic duo in Columbus were among six rookies to be selected as finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, the league announced Tuesday. The other nominees are New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.
Tri-City Herald
Why Tennessee Should Pursue Jaheim Singletary
The transfer portal window remains open through Wednesday. While Tennessee hasn't made any recent moves, one prospect may catch the coaching staff's eye. Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary entered the portal within the past week, and the talented defensive back is searching for a new home. Tennessee initially had interest when he was in high school, and they may search for a reconciliation.
Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans
Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something. The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals a Close Game? ‘Zero Chance!’ Argues Ex All-Pro Eric Weddle
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional round matchup ... but not everybody's buying into the hype. Former Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro safety Eric Weddle, who spent three years with the Bengals' AFC North...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Titans, Rams Request to Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten
Following a solid (albeit brief) showing as the Denver Broncos' offensive play-caller, incumbent coordinator Justin Outten — in limbo until the team hires its new head coach — is drawing interest elsewhere. NFL Network'sTom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have requested interviews with...
Tri-City Herald
Make Way for Cowboys: Mavs vs. Clippers Start Time Changed Due to NFL Schedule
Let the record show … the NFL is king and will not budge. Christmas Day might be the only exception, but on Thursday, the NFL's postseason presence influenced the NBA to move up the Dallas Mavericks game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers to an earlier start time. Initially, the...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Sam Hubbard Mic’d Up During Fumble Return Touchdown
CINCINNATI — Sam Hubbard was rightfully gassed at the end of his 98-yard game-swinging touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday night. Luckily for all of us, the Bengals mic'd Hubbard up and we got to hear exactly what he thought in the big moment. "I was so terrified of...
Tri-City Herald
Jessie Bates On Playoff Changes: ‘There Should Have Been Some Type Of Neutral Site This Week’
CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates III appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday with some thoughts on the site of Sunday's game. "It's been loud as hell the last couple of weeks here so I think there should have been some type of neutral site this week." Bates said. "But I like Buffalo. I think it'll be a pretty cool atmosphere."
Jeff Saturday officially interviews with Colts for head coaching job after 1-7 interim stint
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are officially considering removing Jeff Saturday’s interim tag. The Colts owner announced on Thursday afternoon that they had completed an interview to hire Saturday as their full-time head coach next season. Saturday had . Saturday, the former Colts lineman and ESPN analyst, was...
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka
Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills AFC divisional showdown | Jason Williams
The third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals and No. 2 Buffalo Bills should be playing Sunday’s AFC Divisional game at a neutral site. The cancellation of the Jan. 2 Bengals-Bills game in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency had ramifications on the No. 2 seed. The Bengals would be the...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Top-60 Edge Rusher, Multiple Wide Receivers
The recruiting cycle is hot and heavy in college football.
Stanford Daily
Stanford in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: McCaffrey and the 49ers’ rout Seahawks
Running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 had a historic performance in the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seahawks, amassing 136 total yards and scoring one touchdown. He set the tone for the offense with a 68-yard rush with eight minutes left in the first quarter, resulting in a receiving touchdown for McCaffrey a few plays later. During the 68-yard rush, Christian McCaffrey reached a top speed of 20.80 mph, his fastest speed since Week 8 in 2019. And despite wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning to the lineup, McCaffrey remained a vital part of the offense, handling the bulk of the ground game with 15 rushing attempts. We hope to see a similar performance in the divisional round, as the 49ers take on Dalton Schultz ‘18 and the Dallas Cowboys. If McCaffrey scores against the Cowboys, it will be his eighth touchdown in eight games.
Yardbarker
2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Minnesota Vikings
Current starter: Kirk Cousins | Current backups: Nick Mullens, Josh Rosen. State of the position: Cousins has been the model of consistency since joining the Vikings in 2018, averaging more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdown passes per season with three Pro Bowl selections. He’s also started 80 of 82 games over that span.
Tri-City Herald
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
