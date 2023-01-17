ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Wide Receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year

Former Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave made a giant impact in their first year in the NFL. The former dynamic duo in Columbus were among six rookies to be selected as finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, the league announced Tuesday. The other nominees are New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Why Tennessee Should Pursue Jaheim Singletary

The transfer portal window remains open through Wednesday. While Tennessee hasn't made any recent moves, one prospect may catch the coaching staff's eye. Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary entered the portal within the past week, and the talented defensive back is searching for a new home. Tennessee initially had interest when he was in high school, and they may search for a reconciliation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans

Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something.  The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
Tri-City Herald

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Report: Titans, Rams Request to Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten

Following a solid (albeit brief) showing as the Denver Broncos' offensive play-caller, incumbent coordinator Justin Outten — in limbo until the team hires its new head coach — is drawing interest elsewhere. NFL Network'sTom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have requested interviews with...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Sam Hubbard Mic’d Up During Fumble Return Touchdown

CINCINNATI — Sam Hubbard was rightfully gassed at the end of his 98-yard game-swinging touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday night. Luckily for all of us, the Bengals mic'd Hubbard up and we got to hear exactly what he thought in the big moment. "I was so terrified of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka

Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Stanford Daily

Stanford in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: McCaffrey and the 49ers’ rout Seahawks

Running back Christian McCaffrey ‘17 had a historic performance in the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seahawks, amassing 136 total yards and scoring one touchdown. He set the tone for the offense with a 68-yard rush with eight minutes left in the first quarter, resulting in a receiving touchdown for McCaffrey a few plays later. During the 68-yard rush, Christian McCaffrey reached a top speed of 20.80 mph, his fastest speed since Week 8 in 2019. And despite wide receiver Deebo Samuel returning to the lineup, McCaffrey remained a vital part of the offense, handling the bulk of the ground game with 15 rushing attempts. We hope to see a similar performance in the divisional round, as the 49ers take on Dalton Schultz ‘18 and the Dallas Cowboys. If McCaffrey scores against the Cowboys, it will be his eighth touchdown in eight games.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Minnesota Vikings

Current starter: Kirk Cousins | Current backups: Nick Mullens, Josh Rosen. State of the position: Cousins has been the model of consistency since joining the Vikings in 2018, averaging more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdown passes per season with three Pro Bowl selections. He’s also started 80 of 82 games over that span.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?

Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
CLEVELAND, OH

