ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just got a major camera upgrade

By Sam Cross
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbCap_0kHCfEjp00

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is set to be unveiled in just over two weeks time, and the range of leaks and rumours about the new handsets shows no sign of relenting.

In particular, fans are eager to see what the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can offer. It's predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra , comfortably held the title of best Android phone, and the Korean tech giants will be keen for their latest model to follow suit.

One rumour we've heard for a while is that the S23 Ultra will be packing a whopping 200MP camera . Now, we know a little more about the sensor involved, as Samsung have announced their new Isocell HP2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikujL_0kHCfEjp00

(Image credit: Samsung)

According to the press release, the HP2 will feature 200 million pixels the same size as the ones found in the 108MP sensor from the S22 Ultra. According to respected Samsung insider, Ice Universe , the new sensor has improved performance in brightly-lit conditions, reducing overexposure.

That was something the S22 Ultra camera suffered with, resulting in blown-out images. The new sensor also offers better colour reproduction in well-lit environments.

On top of that, Ice notes that the sensor can record 200MP footage at 15 frames per second. That goes above and beyond any other sensor in the range. The tweet says, "HP1 and HP3 [offer] 200MP@7.5fps, HM3 [offers] 100MP@10fps. HP2 is Samsung's most powerful sensor."

It's a massive victory for the S23 Ultra. Coming into one of the most competitive marketplaces in history, Samsung needed to pack their flagship with a true standout feature. This could well be that feature.

Okay, it will still need to stack up elsewhere – particularly after leaked prices suggest it could be even more costly this time around. But the camera is one of the most important aspects of a modern phone, and it's one where Samsung have traditionally excelled.

We'll know all the details on the 1st of February at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Expect more rumours in the coming weeks, though.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?

According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Is Samsung being too generous, or is Apple too smart?

Saying Samsung's Galaxy S23 series and Apple's iPhone 15 series are going to be the most popular smartphone releases of 2023 is like saying water is wet. We may be surprised with a Pixel Foldable here, Apple AR Glasses there, among other things, but generally, the mainstream starts and ends with Samsung and Apple.
notebookcheck.net

Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked

Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet leak reveals everything about the flagships and clears up confusion around how much internal storage each variant offers

While Samsung, for the most part, has done a stellar job of keeping Galaxy S23 leaks in check, there is plenty of information online about the upcoming flagships. And as is tradition, the intensity of leaks only gets higher as Galaxy Unpacked approaches (February 1). Renowned leaker Roland Quandt has further ruined Samsung's surprise by revealing the entire Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet. Another leaker by the name of Bilibilikun has supplemented Quandt's leak with what looks like information sourced directly from Samsung France's website.
Android Authority

What will the Samsung Galaxy S23 price be?

We're not expecting a dramatic departure from the Galaxy S22 prices. Here's why. Despite the buzz around the handsets themselves, the Samsung Galaxy S23 price isn’t drawing huge speculation. Unlike many other aspects of the upcoming flagship devices, we haven’t had many leaks or announcements hinting at what the prices may be. And yet, we’re confident that they won’t change radically from the previous generation.
Phone Arena

CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not expected to arrive before August but the leaks surrounding the device have started to intensify. Over the weekend we saw a report that said that the phone will adopt a new hinge technology to help the device fold flat and eliminate the crease. It appears that the rumors were spot on as Samsung apparently showed a prototype at CES 2023 that folds without a gap.
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S23 leak details all the specs you want to know

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S23 at its next Unpacked event scheduled for February 1. There's a lot of hype surrounding the Korean company's upcoming flagship smartphones, especially since they will likely be among our favorite Android phones of the year. With less than two weeks before the event, the Galaxy S23 series have been leaking left, right, and center. A couple of exhaustive new leaks have now detailed the complete specs of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup, leaving little to imagination.
T3

T3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy