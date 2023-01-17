ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Video shows drag-denier George Santos dressed in drag, boasting about drag shows

Video has emerged showing lying Long Island Rep. George Santos boasting about performing as a drag queen in Rio de Janeiro — despite his claims Thursday morning that he had never done any such thing. The video shows Santos, clad in a black dress and sunglasses, speaking in Portuguese to an interviewer at the Pride parade in the Rio suburb of Niteroi in 2005. “I do presentations at 1940 in Jacarepagua, I do Cascadura, I also did Cabaret Casanova in Gloria and I did one at Le Boy,” Santos says, naming well-known drag clubs in and around the city. Santos then...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA

