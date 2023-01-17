Video has emerged showing lying Long Island Rep. George Santos boasting about performing as a drag queen in Rio de Janeiro — despite his claims Thursday morning that he had never done any such thing. The video shows Santos, clad in a black dress and sunglasses, speaking in Portuguese to an interviewer at the Pride parade in the Rio suburb of Niteroi in 2005. “I do presentations at 1940 in Jacarepagua, I do Cascadura, I also did Cabaret Casanova in Gloria and I did one at Le Boy,” Santos says, naming well-known drag clubs in and around the city. Santos then...

