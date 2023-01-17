Read full article on original website
WellSpan 'Black Men in White Coats' event will inspire youths to pursue medical careers
There is so much possibility – so much opportunity. I grew up in rural South Carolina in a town of just eight thousand people. Neither of my parents finished high school. I’m the youngest of seven kids. Many of my siblings went into careers in education and that helped surround me with important concepts like math and science.
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
Chambersburg police: Embracing community policing principles
Embracing policing principles and maintaining fidelity to policing’s six pillars of 21st Century Policing remains important to Chambersburg Police Department as it moves into 2023. Each of the policing principles contains critical components essential to the mission and goals that are reflective of departmental growth. In line with Pillar...
City council plans historic park of forgotten Hagerstown history
Washington County happens to be the location of several historical civil war skirmishes most notably the battle of Antietam.
G-A High School alumnus publishes first novel
A COVID-19 pandemic job loss came with a silver lining for a 2013 Greencastle-Antrim High School graduate who published her first book late last year. “Sea Glass” is a story of family, love, loss, restoration and forgiveness by Aubrey (Poole) Fahringer, whose passion for writing goes back to childhood.
Luminest Cuts Ribbon for Homes in Waynesboro
First Time Home Buyer homes are now complete and ready for purchase in Waynesboro PA. These two units will consist of two very similar three-bedroom homes. The homes will be two story structures with vinyl siding, a front porch and front yard setback to match the neighborhood’s existing housing. The two homes will be sold to perspective buyers below 80% area median income. Buyers will be offered down payment and closing cost assistance.
Eric Stephen Lego
Eric Stephen Lego, 71, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away January 9, 2023, at Doey's House. Born January 3, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward Warren Lego and the late Carol (Graham) Lego. Eric graduated from Dulaney High School and went on to earn his bachelors degree from Shepherd College. He was first employed with Rotorex Corp, later working for STH Inc. and most recently retiring from Glessner Technologies in 2020. Eric volunteered with the Hagerstown Rescue Mission and supported the Hickory Elementary Secret Santa program. He was an avid outdoorsman, with interests in camping, hiking, canoeing, fishing, and baseball, but most of all spending time with his beagles. He had a passion for working with youth in the community, serving as a coach for Little League baseball, AYSO soccer, and volunteering with the Cub Scouts. Eric was a phenomenal husband and father, and is well respected as a father figure by many children whose lives he had touched. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Pamela Gail Lego; sons, Justin G. Lego and wife Jaime, Stuart A. Lego and wife Emily, daughter, Adrianne N. Lego, sister, Christie L. Cannon, and grandchildren, Lilly V. Lego and Calvin T. Lego. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 pm, at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 16829 Lappans Road, Williamsport, MD, with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating. Family will receive friends at the church, Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Interment will be private at Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD In lieu of flowers please send donations to Doey's House in Hagerstown, the American Heart Association, or the Humane Society of Washington County. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.
Upcoming Ribbon Cuttings in Franklin County
There are some upcoming ribbon cutting events this month. Get out there and show your appreciation for these local businesses at their celebrations. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2 – 2:30 p.m. 5210 Molly Pitcher Hwy, Chambersburg. Help us celebrate Vinnie’s on 11’s one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony....
Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past
Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
Jammin' for the Arts music festival set for Feb. 26 in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Six local bands are slated to take the stage next month at the inaugural "Jammin' for the ARTS -- Keep the Arts Alive in Waynesboro" music festival, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 26. The even, which is presented by the Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Keller to run for Franklin County Commissioner
Franklin County Commissioner Dave Keller has announced his candidacy for re-election in the 2023 Republican Primary. “If re-elected, I will continue to work to streamline county government and provide the best possible programs, services, and facilities in support of the health, safety and general well-being of the residents of Franklin County,” Keller said.
Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller to take post in Wes Moore administration fighting opioid crisis
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore has named Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller as his Special Secretary for Opioid Response. At an emotional city hall farewell, Keller — a crusader for addiction recovery programs — told of her best friend’s death from an opioid overdose in 2015. “It has been my heart’s […]
Important Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Tuesday, January 17:. On Thursday, Jan. 12, county leaders shared their concerns about rising rates of COVID-19 in our community. Since hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased, our county’s community risk level is now at MEDIUM. This stresses the importance of heightened awareness and preventing severe disease in our most vulnerable community members. On our school dashboard, we saw a higher number of positive cases the first week after school reopening, with fewer cases reported the following week.
School district increasing security after stranger boards school bus
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school district is ramping up its school bus security and safety measures. This was after a stranger was able to board a bus undetected. A student on that bus realized the unknown woman did not belong on the bus. Parents say they could not believe what […]
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility
A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
