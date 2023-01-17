ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
echo-pilot.com

G-A High School alumnus publishes first novel

A COVID-19 pandemic job loss came with a silver lining for a 2013 Greencastle-Antrim High School graduate who published her first book late last year. “Sea Glass” is a story of family, love, loss, restoration and forgiveness by Aubrey (Poole) Fahringer, whose passion for writing goes back to childhood.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Luminest Cuts Ribbon for Homes in Waynesboro

First Time Home Buyer homes are now complete and ready for purchase in Waynesboro PA. These two units will consist of two very similar three-bedroom homes. The homes will be two story structures with vinyl siding, a front porch and front yard setback to match the neighborhood’s existing housing. The two homes will be sold to perspective buyers below 80% area median income. Buyers will be offered down payment and closing cost assistance.
WAYNESBORO, PA
echo-pilot.com

Eric Stephen Lego

Eric Stephen Lego, 71, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away January 9, 2023, at Doey's House. Born January 3, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward Warren Lego and the late Carol (Graham) Lego. Eric graduated from Dulaney High School and went on to earn his bachelors degree from Shepherd College. He was first employed with Rotorex Corp, later working for STH Inc. and most recently retiring from Glessner Technologies in 2020. Eric volunteered with the Hagerstown Rescue Mission and supported the Hickory Elementary Secret Santa program. He was an avid outdoorsman, with interests in camping, hiking, canoeing, fishing, and baseball, but most of all spending time with his beagles. He had a passion for working with youth in the community, serving as a coach for Little League baseball, AYSO soccer, and volunteering with the Cub Scouts. Eric was a phenomenal husband and father, and is well respected as a father figure by many children whose lives he had touched. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Pamela Gail Lego; sons, Justin G. Lego and wife Jaime, Stuart A. Lego and wife Emily, daughter, Adrianne N. Lego, sister, Christie L. Cannon, and grandchildren, Lilly V. Lego and Calvin T. Lego. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 pm, at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 16829 Lappans Road, Williamsport, MD, with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating. Family will receive friends at the church, Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Interment will be private at Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD In lieu of flowers please send donations to Doey's House in Hagerstown, the American Heart Association, or the Humane Society of Washington County. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Process to choose new Hagerstown mayor to begin next week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement. Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response. The council will meet next week to decide […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
firefighternation.com

Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Keller to run for Franklin County Commissioner

Franklin County Commissioner Dave Keller has announced his candidacy for re-election in the 2023 Republican Primary. “If re-elected, I will continue to work to streamline county government and provide the best possible programs, services, and facilities in support of the health, safety and general well-being of the residents of Franklin County,” Keller said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Important Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19

Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Tuesday, January 17:. On Thursday, Jan. 12, county leaders shared their concerns about rising rates of COVID-19 in our community. Since hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased, our county’s community risk level is now at MEDIUM. This stresses the importance of heightened awareness and preventing severe disease in our most vulnerable community members. On our school dashboard, we saw a higher number of positive cases the first week after school reopening, with fewer cases reported the following week.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?

Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Chicago-based ladder manufacturer opens central Pa. facility

A Chicago-based rolling metal ladder manufacturer has expanded into the Mechanicsburg area. The Cotterman Company has opened a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Upper Allen Business Park at 665 Independence Ave. in Upper Allen Township. The company has been manufacturing ladders since 1925 and also has operations in California, Michigan,...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

