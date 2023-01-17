Eric Stephen Lego, 71, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away January 9, 2023, at Doey's House. Born January 3, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edward Warren Lego and the late Carol (Graham) Lego. Eric graduated from Dulaney High School and went on to earn his bachelors degree from Shepherd College. He was first employed with Rotorex Corp, later working for STH Inc. and most recently retiring from Glessner Technologies in 2020. Eric volunteered with the Hagerstown Rescue Mission and supported the Hickory Elementary Secret Santa program. He was an avid outdoorsman, with interests in camping, hiking, canoeing, fishing, and baseball, but most of all spending time with his beagles. He had a passion for working with youth in the community, serving as a coach for Little League baseball, AYSO soccer, and volunteering with the Cub Scouts. Eric was a phenomenal husband and father, and is well respected as a father figure by many children whose lives he had touched. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Pamela Gail Lego; sons, Justin G. Lego and wife Jaime, Stuart A. Lego and wife Emily, daughter, Adrianne N. Lego, sister, Christie L. Cannon, and grandchildren, Lilly V. Lego and Calvin T. Lego. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 pm, at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 16829 Lappans Road, Williamsport, MD, with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating. Family will receive friends at the church, Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Interment will be private at Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD In lieu of flowers please send donations to Doey's House in Hagerstown, the American Heart Association, or the Humane Society of Washington County. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO