D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Michael Bisping weighs in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I think he’s mishandled that”
Michael Bisping is weighing in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC. In a press conference last Saturday, January 14th, UFC President Dana White made the following statement:. “We offered Ngannou a deal that would make him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. He turned it down. We’re going...
VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
A recent slap fight showed the ugly brutality of the sport, leaving one participant's face disfigured, and yet, somehow, he still won
Dana White's new combat sports venture, Power Slap, is in the news, yet a new video shows the inherent dangers in this activity.
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
Eddie Alvarez laughs off Dana White's notion that Francis Ngannou is scared: 'UFC simply lost the bid'
Eddie Alvarez blasted Dana White over his comments about Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC. Heavyweight champion Ngannou parted ways with the UFC after failing to come to terms on a new deal. White said Ngannou now is in a position to fight lesser competition for potentially more money, and left because he doesn’t want to risk fighting UFC opponents.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
Eric Nicksick: Francis Ngannou didn't leave the UFC because of money
Eric Nicksick says Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC wasn’t about the money. After ongoing negotiations, heavyweight champion Ngannou failed to come to terms with the promotion. UFC president Dana White said Ngannou rejected an offer that would have made him the highest paid heavyweight in the promotion’s history, but Nicksick says Ngannou just wanted to stick to his guns.
Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC
Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is reacting to the news of Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC. Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) last fought in March 2021 at UFC 260 where he lost the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) via KO. Prior to that loss Miocic had back-to-back victories against Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA).
Jon Jones won’t reveal how much he’ll weigh in heavyweight debut at UFC 285: “I want Ciryl to see me for the first time and it be a nice surprise”
Jon Jones won’t let anyone know his weight until he steps onto the scales. Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 against Ciryl Gane. The fight marks Jones’ heavyweight debut which is something he has teased for years but he won’t be telling anyone what he plans on weighing until he steps onto the scale on weigh-in day.
Francis Ngannou reveals plans to make boxing debut in July and names Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as ideal opponents
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is preparing to make his boxing debut in July, and hopefully against a big name. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Despite fighting with a devastating knee injury, Ngannou prevailed, using his wrestling en route to a unanimous decision victory last January.
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell open to fighting Jake Paul if offered enough money: “He’s got no chance”
Former UFC star Chuck Liddell has admitted he would be willing to fight Jake Paul if he received the right kind of offer. It was announced earlier this month that Jake Paul has signed a deal to fight with PFL. He will head up their new Super Fight division, although it has yet to be seen who he will make his debut against.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k
Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
Dana White’s Power Slap Episode One Results and Highlights (Video)
The first episode of Dana White’s Power Slap League debuted last night with a whole host of fights, or slap battles, taking place. The last few weeks have seen a whole lot of promotion for Power Slap. The league, founded by UFC president Dana White, was set to debut on TBS last week.
MMAmania.com
Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso flyweight title fight booked for UFC 285 in Las Vegas
Reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against No. 4-ranked division contender Alexa Grasso at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to ESPN. Shevchenko (23-3) is the...
bjpenndotcom
