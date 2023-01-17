ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Coroner looking for family of central Pa. man who recently died

The York County coroner is asking for help finding the family of an elderly man who recently died. Alan G. Vogt was in his 80s when he died of natural causes in Dover Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York man sentenced on child assault charges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York has been sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 18. after he was found guilty on multiple charges back in Sept. 2022. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, back in September 2022, 26-year-old Devin Gottwalt was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and three counts of indecent assault after a week-long trial.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Arrest made in Camp Hill bank robbery

Camp Hill police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 29, 2022 robbery of the Fulton Bank branch office at 3344 Trindle Road. Charles J. Grey, 39, with a last known address in Harrisburg, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for church burglary suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Harrisburg church, resulting in over $7,000 in losses and damages. According to police, on April 28, 2022, Harrisburg Police responded to an alleged burglary at Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Eight arrested in Ephrata robbery

Ephrata police said Thursday that they have charged seven men and one woman in connection with a violent Christmas week robbery at a home in the 1100 block of Steinmetz Road, Ephrata Township. Few details were immediately available, but police said they were called to the home about 8:30 p.m.,...
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot in central Pa. during argument: police

A 39-year-old man was shot in Lebanon Tuesday evening during an argument at a city park, police said. Police said the man was shot in the leg around 5:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Lehman Street. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a non-life-threatening wound.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Police looking for Cumberland County package thief

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man stole more than $7K from Harrisburg church: police

A Harrisburg man is accused of stealing from a local church last spring, causing the church more than $7,000 in losses, police said. Police said Ian M. Seidel, 32, committed an April 28 burglary at Bethany AME Church on the 900 block of South 21st Street. It is unclear exactly what items were stolen.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

New Cumberland woman will serve six months for cyberstalking

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

York County woman pleads guilty years after sons death

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman has pled guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children years after the death of her son. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Leah Mullinix entered a guilty plea on Wednesday on the charge after the death of her two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.
lebtown.com

Lebanon police investigate alleged rape of juvenile female by four attackers

Lebanon City Police are investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old female by four offenders. Lebanon City Police Captain Bret Fisher, the acting chief for the department, said in a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, that police learned of the incident on Jan. 9, the same evening as it was reported to have taken place.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. house fire

The York County coroner has identified the 71-year-old man killed Monday in a house fire. Life-saving measures were taken, but Dale Ahmuty died at 5:42 p.m. after a fire in his home on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. She said the fire started around 5 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy