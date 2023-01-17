Read full article on original website
Related
PennLive.com
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. man who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for help finding the family of an elderly man who recently died. Alan G. Vogt was in his 80s when he died of natural causes in Dover Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office...
abc27.com
York man sentenced on child assault charges
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York has been sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 18. after he was found guilty on multiple charges back in Sept. 2022. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, back in September 2022, 26-year-old Devin Gottwalt was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and three counts of indecent assault after a week-long trial.
Arrest made in Camp Hill bank robbery
Camp Hill police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 29, 2022 robbery of the Fulton Bank branch office at 3344 Trindle Road. Charles J. Grey, 39, with a last known address in Harrisburg, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 13.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for church burglary suspect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Harrisburg church, resulting in over $7,000 in losses and damages. According to police, on April 28, 2022, Harrisburg Police responded to an alleged burglary at Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg.
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly assaulted customer at Dauphin Co. Turkey Hill
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are trying to identify a man who assaulted a customer at the Turkey Hill on the 4800 block of Union Deposit Road without warning. According to the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police, it happed around 2:45 AM...
Teens charged with attempted homicide in central Pa. shooting
Three teenage boys are at large after a Lancaster shooting in which the trio have been charged with attempted homicide, police said. A shooting around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 on the 100 block of Dauphin Street caused one person non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Charles J. Freeman, 15, of Lancaster Township;...
Criminal Charges Filed Against Student Following 'Incident' At Lancaster County HS, Police Say
A student has been charged following an "incident" at a Lancaster County high school, police say. Officers were called "for an incident that occurred in the cafeteria" at Cocalico High School, 810 South 4th Street, Denver/Reinholds on December 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., area police stated in …
Men charged with shooting at occupied car on Harrisburg street: police
Two men are facing aggravated assault charges, and a number of related offenses, for an October 2022 shooting in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said Dallas Williams, 26, and Daiquan McMullen, 29, both of Harrisburg, shot at an occupied vehicle multiple times Oct. 16, 2022, in the area of Linden and Shrub streets.
Eight arrested in Ephrata robbery
Ephrata police said Thursday that they have charged seven men and one woman in connection with a violent Christmas week robbery at a home in the 1100 block of Steinmetz Road, Ephrata Township. Few details were immediately available, but police said they were called to the home about 8:30 p.m.,...
Man shot in central Pa. during argument: police
A 39-year-old man was shot in Lebanon Tuesday evening during an argument at a city park, police said. Police said the man was shot in the leg around 5:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Lehman Street. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a non-life-threatening wound.
York County police ask residents to register cameras to help investigations
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras to potentially help law enforcement catch suspects. “When a crime takes place in a public area, we often spend a lot of time going door to door to see if residents/business owners have security cameras […]
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
Man stole more than $7K from Harrisburg church: police
A Harrisburg man is accused of stealing from a local church last spring, causing the church more than $7,000 in losses, police said. Police said Ian M. Seidel, 32, committed an April 28 burglary at Bethany AME Church on the 900 block of South 21st Street. It is unclear exactly what items were stolen.
New Cumberland woman will serve six months for cyberstalking
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
abc27.com
York County woman pleads guilty years after sons death
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman has pled guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children years after the death of her son. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Leah Mullinix entered a guilty plea on Wednesday on the charge after the death of her two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.
lebtown.com
Lebanon police investigate alleged rape of juvenile female by four attackers
Lebanon City Police are investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old female by four offenders. Lebanon City Police Captain Bret Fisher, the acting chief for the department, said in a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, that police learned of the incident on Jan. 9, the same evening as it was reported to have taken place.
Masked Burglar Who Shot At Homeowner At-Large In York County, Police Say
A masked man who broke into someone's property and opened fire at them is on the loose in York County, police say. Spring Garden Township police were called after the homeowner spotted the masked man or older teen in his detached garage in the 900 block of South Edgar Street on Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m.
Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. house fire
The York County coroner has identified the 71-year-old man killed Monday in a house fire. Life-saving measures were taken, but Dale Ahmuty died at 5:42 p.m. after a fire in his home on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. She said the fire started around 5 p.m.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1