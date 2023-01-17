ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?

By Tom Davies
 2 days ago
Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher in training Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag is apparently keen on bringing some more of his compatriots over to Manchester United. Having snared crafty free-kick predator Wout Weghorst last week , the Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries is next on his list. The Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb tells us United are in talks with Internazionale about a £35m move.

Chelsea have been linked with any and everyone this window as Todd Boehly throws things at the wall to see what sticks, but reality dictates they’ll have to do a bit of offloading too. Enter another club overloaded with cash, Newcastle, who are keen on a triple-pronged swoop for Co nor Gallagher , Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek . The Daily Telegraph suggests Gallagher is the likeliest target of the trio, given Eddie Howe’s midfield requirements after the injury to Bruno Guimarães.

Newcastle have also been linked with Fiorentina’s Nico González . Leicester have already put their cards on the table with a £30m bid for the Argentinian forward, but the Serie A side want £40m and are in no hurry to sell, with González still having three years remaining on his contract.

Another relegation-haunted club contesting a transfer target with Newcastle are Everton, who are looking to sign the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié . Talks were held with both clubs on Monday in London and Hincapié is reportedly keen on a move but the Bundesliga side want him to stay until the summer at least.

Beleaguered Tottenham are also sniffing around Hincapié, but a more realistic target for Antonio Conte might be the Sporting full-back Pedro Porro . The Portuguese club have reportedly been in talks with Spurs but would want the Spanish player’s €45m release clause to be met. Also remaining on Tottenham’s radar is Wolves speed merchant and force for chaos Adama Traoré .

Even more beleaguered Everton want to bolster their frayed attacking resources with a loan deal for the Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana . The 20-year-old Ghana international is valued at around £40m should Everton want to sign him permanently, though given that Sulemana has had an injury-blighted season they would prefer a loan deal to see how it all goes.

Everton also like the look of Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal and are vying with fellow relegation dogfighters Bournemouth for the Dutch international winger with the Spanish club happy to sell. Everton have also been linked with West Ham’s Michail Antonio , who is believed to be open to a move, but whether the Hammers would be prepared to sell to a rival in peril is questionable.

Borussia Dortmund are targeting Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga , who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, though the move could depend on Ten Hag making further wide attacking signings this month.

And in the Championship promotion tussle, the new Norwich manager, David Wagner, is keen on bringing the Middlesbrough full-back Tommy Smith to Carrow Road. Wagner worked with Smith when they were at Huddersfield and could swoop for him again should the in-demand Canaries full-back Max Aarons be snapped up. However, Middlesbrough may be reluctant to let a key figure in their own promotion push depart.

