This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Marielle Segarra. So you're looking for a job. Maybe you got laid off or didn't have your contract renewed. That's happening to a lot of folks now because of fears about the economy. Or maybe you're just looking for a change. Let's be honest. The job hunting process is generally not fun. It's often exhausting. And it's even worse if you don't have a job and you're watching your bank account shrink by the day. What you need, well, first of all, is a little confidence boost.

