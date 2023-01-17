Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
Officials: Multiple bear sightings in New Canaan
The sightings occurred on North Wilton Road on Monday and Tuesday in the afternoon.
Where is the Best Public Place in Fairfield County to See Manhattan?
I've always loved seeing the Manhattan skyline from a distance. I geek out when I can see the Empire State Building from Westport, the beacon of light coming off of One World Trade. To me, Manhattan is one of the wonders of the world, and it's an amazing sight. When...
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
1930s colonial in Fairfield listed for $795K
FAIRFIELD — The colonial-style, brick home at 46 Brooklawn Terrace looks straight out of a holiday movie. The home, built in 1939, is located in the Stratfield section of Fairfield. Homeowners in the Stratfield area organized the Stratfield Village Association around 15 years ago. The area consists of 7,000 residents and is one of the more vibrant and diverse parts of town, according to the association’s website.
NY Times Names This Connecticut City One of 52 Places Around the World to Visit in 2023
WOW! This is remarkable! Alexander Lobrano is a prominent and respected freelance food and travel writer who's written three books on those subjects. In addition, he recently wrote an article for the New York Times titled "52 Places to Go in 2023." Included in those 52 places are London, Kangaroo...
Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar celebrates 5 year anniversary, offers special gift card promotion
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big milestone! The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven just celebrated its 5 year anniversary. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this great culinary landscape,” says owner and chef Attilio Marini. “The beauty about cast iron is that you could get a even sear on the meat. It’s one of the oldest cooking metals that we use here in America, and it’s just something that I think everybody resonates with–and I want to bring back that nostalgic feel.”
'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes
A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
Family's $500,000 reward in Hartford homicide among largest in CT history
HARTFORD — The family of a man who was shot and killed in Hartford three and a half years ago is offering what may be one of the largest rewards ever in a Connecticut criminal case for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Relatives of Eros Diaz pooled...
5 Awesome Winter Activities in Greater Danbury For Kids
The last thing parents want to hear from their kids during a winter school break is, "I'm so bored!" So if your kids spend endless hours playing video games, I've come up with five different indoor activities you might want to try. I tagged along when my son Matt scheduled...
Ski resorts in Connecticut close early as they get rained out
The rain and warmer weather are dampening activity at skiing resorts in Connecticut, as many of them have closed for the day Thursday or are shutting down trails for the weekend ahead. Ski Sundown in New Hartford closed Thursday due to the rain. They plan to reopen at 9 a.m....
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls
A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
Danbury Weatherman Goes Berserk for Beavers, Defends the Honor of Local Rodents
Jack Drake is a unique character. Jack is a Danbury Meteorologist with a one-of -a-kind personality. He displayed that personality and his passion for nature over the weekend in a post about beavers. On Sunday (1/15/23) he shared the following to his Danbury Weather Facebook page:. "Danbury is nestled about...
‘We’re Excited To Be Here’: Best Pizza Shop Opens on Main Street
John Parlatore and his young family were among the first wave of New Yorkers to make the move out of the city when COVID hit in March of 2020. “My sister lived up here for about four years and we’d come up and visit her all the time,” Parlatore said on a recent evening at Best Pizza Shop at 62 Main St. “We liked the area but never thought we’d move from the city. Our daughter was going to school and we had restaurants there. When the city said on Saturday by Monday we were closing, we just saw it as a preview of things to come of mismanagement and we were right.”
Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail
Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
