i95 ROCK

The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater

Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

1930s colonial in Fairfield listed for $795K

FAIRFIELD — The colonial-style, brick home at 46 Brooklawn Terrace looks straight out of a holiday movie. The home, built in 1939, is located in the Stratfield section of Fairfield. Homeowners in the Stratfield area organized the Stratfield Village Association around 15 years ago. The area consists of 7,000 residents and is one of the more vibrant and diverse parts of town, according to the association’s website.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH.com

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar celebrates 5 year anniversary, offers special gift card promotion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big milestone! The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven just celebrated its 5 year anniversary. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this great culinary landscape,” says owner and chef Attilio Marini. “The beauty about cast iron is that you could get a even sear on the meat. It’s one of the oldest cooking metals that we use here in America, and it’s just something that I think everybody resonates with–and I want to bring back that nostalgic feel.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes

A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
FAIRFIELD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

5 Awesome Winter Activities in Greater Danbury For Kids

The last thing parents want to hear from their kids during a winter school break is, "I'm so bored!" So if your kids spend endless hours playing video games, I've come up with five different indoor activities you might want to try. I tagged along when my son Matt scheduled...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls

A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC FALLS, NY
newcanaanite.com

‘We’re Excited To Be Here’: Best Pizza Shop Opens on Main Street

John Parlatore and his young family were among the first wave of New Yorkers to make the move out of the city when COVID hit in March of 2020. “My sister lived up here for about four years and we’d come up and visit her all the time,” Parlatore said on a recent evening at Best Pizza Shop at 62 Main St. “We liked the area but never thought we’d move from the city. Our daughter was going to school and we had restaurants there. When the city said on Saturday by Monday we were closing, we just saw it as a preview of things to come of mismanagement and we were right.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
27east.com

Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail

Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
SAG HARBOR, NY
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

