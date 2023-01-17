Daniil Medvedev struggled a bit against Millman at the start of the match but rolled after that beating him easily for the 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory. Medvedev and Millman play a similar type of tennis with each keeping the rallies long and hoping for a few errors from the opponents. Due to that, we saw a that lasted over two hours despite not that many games played. The first set was particularly gruelling between the players as it lasted over an hour.

