NYPD officer shot in the arm in the Bronx: police

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot and wounded through the windshield of his unmarked car early Tuesday in Belmont, according to authorities.

Officer Paul Lee, a 3-year veteran, was struck in the left upper arm when at least one assailant opened fire at East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., police said.

First responders rushed Lee to an area hospital in stable condition, officials said. Lee was released from the hospital later in the day.

A 16-year-old boy allegedly carrying a gun was taken into custody near the scene after a brief foot chase, authorities said. The teenager was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

A firearm recovered following the shooting of an NYPD officer near East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx on Jan. 17, 2023. (Credit: NYPD)

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that these subjects involved in this shooting and the people who drive violence in this city will be brought to justice,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a news briefing at St. Barnabas Hospital, where Lee was taken for treatment.

Two uniformed officers were on patrol in the unmarked car near what police described as a known gang location when they spotted two people standing at the southwest corner of the intersection, officials said in the briefing.

Before the officers could even get out of their car, at least one of the people fired at least six times, piercing the windshield and striking the officer in the passenger seat, authorities said.

Both officers, including Lee, got out and returned fire, officials said, though it did not appear that anyone else was struck.

Fellow responding officers pursued the pair on foot, when they heard another round of gunfire, this time coming from a building on East 183rd Street toward the intersection, authorities said. Officials said during the briefing that preliminary evidence suggested that the two shots fired from the building were not intended for the officers, but did not elaborate further.

Following a brief foot chase, the responding officers caught up to the 16-year-old boy, who was allegedly carrying a .32-caliber firearm when he was apprehended, authorities said. Six shell casings of the same caliber were recovered at the intersection where the officer was shot, officials said. Another two .380-caliber casings were recovered in the area, believed to be from the second round of gunfire, authorities said.

Two men were still being sought as of Tuesday morning, officials said: The second person who was standing on the street corner when police initially arrived, and the person who fired the second set of shots. The former was described by authorities only as dressed in all black, while the latter was described as wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans as he fled in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, officials hailed the officers as heroes.

“The police officer that was struck and shot still pursued the perpetrator,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association union, during the briefing. “His partner pursued the perpetrator [and], recognizing his partner was shot, throws him in the car, drives, transmits descriptions, notifies the hospital. If he could’ve when he got to the hospital, he probably would have done the operation as well. That’s how calm and professional these police officers were during chaos.”

Mayor Eric Adams added that the officer was working to keep firearms off of city streets when he became a victim of gun violence.

“This officer was doing his job, part of the important team that has been assembled to remove guns off our streets,” said Adams.

The mayor added that he had spoken with the wounded officer and his family.

Lee “is proud to have done his job, on the front line to deal with the violence that we have witnessed, particularly in the borough of the Bronx,” said Adams. “Too many innocent people don’t go home after encountering gun violence.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

