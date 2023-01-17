Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff full of praise for Raducanu after Australian Open win: "She had a tough week in Auckland, so good for her to play at this level after such a scary moment"
Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets but after the match, she praised the Brit for everything she did in the match considering the circumstances. Raducanu played really well when you think that only a week ago she left the Auckland court in tears due to an injured ankle. She pushed Gauff to play well and th emotional reaction by Gauff proves how much the win mattered to her. Speaking after the match, Gauff said that Raducanu played well:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal erupts at chair umpire during loss to McDonald at 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal not only lost out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open as well as being injured by the end of it but also lost his temper and erupted at the chair umpire. Not his performance being the issue for Nadal but more that during the changeover,...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic, Fognini and Evans left gobsmacked by Murray-Berrettini Australian Open epic
Andy Murray sealed a breathtaking five set marathon win over Matteo Berrettini and the tennis world stopped to admire the former World No.1 seal his best win since having his metal hip. Novak Djokovic, Fabio Fognini and Dan Evans were filmed watching on in between practice and the former was...
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Hobbled Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after Australian Open defeat
Rafael Nadal returned to the Australian Open this year in the midst of one of the leanest periods of form in his career, charged with racing against the clock to find confidence and feel against rivals determined to seize a rare opportunity against a vulnerable champion. Despite his best efforts...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) "If she screams one more time to my face": Sakkari fumes over her opponent Shnaider's celebrations in Australian Open scare
Maria Sakkari moved through to the third round of the Australian Open where potentially Jil Teichmann will await but again survived a scare against Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. But Sakkari who usually has no issue herself letting her emotions out on the court took issue with Shnaider fistpumping. At...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek left visibly annoyed by fan throwing tennis ball at her to sign after Australian Open win
Iga Swiatek had a bad fan experience in Melbourne after her 1st round win as a fan threw a ball at her while she was trying to sign things for the fans. The Polish player played a really strong match to win the opening round of the Australian Open. In good spirits, Swiatek wanted to sign some things for fans and while she was doing it another one threw a ball at her. The shocked player immediately scolded the fan for doing that explaining why that it was bad.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"
Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
BBC
Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
Australian Open: Alexei Popyrin stuns Fritz as men’s draw opens up
Alexei Popyrin did not have a good 2022. The Australian started the year as the world No 61 and ended it ranked 120th, knocked out in the opening round of every grand slam bar a second-round appearance at the US Open. His 2023 is already vastly improved, for on Thursday Popyrin pulled off one of the upsets of the Australian Open, defeating the eighth seed, Taylor Fritz, in five thrilling sets.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) 'Listen to the noise': Djokovic receives spine-tingling reception on return to Australian Open after 2022 deportation
There were doubts if he would even make it to the court after injury concerns but Novak Djokovic is back at the Australian Open with a spine-tingling reception to boot. The winner of nine titles in Melbourne, the Serbian was deported in 2022 in a worldwide saga relating to his choice not to have the COVID-19 vaccination.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray produced another scarcely believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi...
Australian Open Day 3: Djokovic returns in style after Jabeur battles through – as it happened
Novak Djokovic won in straight sets, Ons Jabeur won in three and Andy Murray battled to a brilliant five-set win against Matteo Berrettini on day two
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
tennisuptodate.com
"Next time be mindful with what you post": Djokovic hits back at supposedly defying rules with bathroom break during opening win
Novak Djokovic hit back at Eurosport for posting about him 'defying' the umpire to go to the bathroom urging the broadcast to check facts before making a post. Eurosport posted about Djokovic rushing off to the bathroom despite not it being the usual toilet break. The broadcaster captioned the video posted on social media "Novak Djokovic defied the umpire to take an early bathroom break in his first match at the Australian Open."
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic smashes Carballes Baena to show who is boss in Melbourne once again
Novak Djokovic played his first match back in the Rod Laver Arena and there were no issues for him as he raced to a 6-3 6-4 6-0 finish against the Spaniard. Djokovic opened the match slowly as he generally tends to do but pretty quickly he established control of the match. He was 0-40 down but after saving that game, Djokovic quickly broke Carballes in the next game and won the opening set 6-3. The second set was pretty simple as well as he finished it off with 6-4 and the final set was an utter beating.
Australian Open: Andy Murray digs deep to stun Berrettini in final-set tie-break
Andy Murray beat the 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in first round of the Australian Open after saving match point in the final set
tennisuptodate.com
"Hopefully his problems will finally be a thing of the past": McEnroe tips Becker for coaching return after prison stint
John McEnroe belives that Boris Becker will return to coaching after hitting a low-point with an 8-month stay in a UK prison. Becker used to be involved in coaching in the past most famously as part of the Novak Djokovic team. He did most of his work post-tennis as a broadcaster with the BBC for Wimbledon as well as providing other tennis insights on various platforms. McEnroe sees him in coaching again as he is unsure whether he'll make a return to the BBC in the future.
