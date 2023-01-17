Novak Djokovic played his first match back in the Rod Laver Arena and there were no issues for him as he raced to a 6-3 6-4 6-0 finish against the Spaniard. Djokovic opened the match slowly as he generally tends to do but pretty quickly he established control of the match. He was 0-40 down but after saving that game, Djokovic quickly broke Carballes in the next game and won the opening set 6-3. The second set was pretty simple as well as he finished it off with 6-4 and the final set was an utter beating.

2 DAYS AGO