Almost 11 months have passed since Darijo Srna left Kyiv, not knowing when or if he would return. “Russia has not stopped,” he says. “Look what they did in Dnipro a few days ago: 40 people dead. The only thing that has changed is that we are even stronger and more united, working and waiting for a great victory. The whole world will find a way to end this.”

12 HOURS AGO