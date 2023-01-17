ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

newportdispatch.com

Manchester police nab local fugitive

CONCORD — Craig Pearson was arrested Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire after trying to evade police. Despite multiple public tips, it was heads-up policing conducted by a Manchester patrol unit that ultimately led to the arrest in an alley behind the 200 block of Merrimack Street. Pearson, 39, is...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation

SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
SALEM, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are 4 New Hampshire Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Laws are important, as we all know. They help maintain order and keep us safe. With the new year having officially kicked off, several new laws will be taking affect in New Hampshire in 2023. The New Hampshire Public Radio (nphr) highlighted four of these laws in a recent article, so let's take a look at what they entail below:
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Worcester Teacher

WORCESTER - A Worcester man received a sentence of 17 to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday. Sandra Hehir, 49, was found dead in her Congress St. apartment on Feb. 5, 2017. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the case to be a homicide by strangulation.
WORCESTER, MA
manchesterinklink.com

End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YAHOO!

Manchester man arrested following standoff

Jan. 18—A Manchester man wanted on four active warrants barricaded himself inside a Beech Street apartment in Manchester before surrendering Tuesday, police said Wednesday morning. Justin Martin, 36, was charged with resisting arrest, according to authorities. Police went to 478 Beech St., Apartment 3, about 9:20 a.m. and found...
MANCHESTER, NH
lancerspiritonline.com

NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law faces an uncertain future following the NH ACLU’s lawsuit being allowed to move forward in court

Serving as quite the blow to NH House Republicans’ agenda, the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire ruled in favor of moving forward a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of New Hampshire and teachers unions against the ‘Divisive Concepts’ law passed back in 2021. On January 12, 2023, Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled against attempts by the state to dismiss the lawsuit.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Judge rules Manchester officials can evict people who live at homeless encampment

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A judge has ruled that the city of Manchester can evict a homeless encampment on Manchester and Pine streets. Eviction notices were posted last week, giving those who live in the encampment until Tuesday to leave. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit on Friday to block the city's plans, arguing the planned eviction was inhumane because there is insufficient overnight shelter space in the city.
