FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
YAHOO!
Homeless mom indicted on three felonies; defense attorney blames city homeless policy
Jan. 19—A Hillsborough County grand jury has brought formal criminal charges against Alexandra Eckersley, the homeless woman accused of abandoning her newborn infant in a cold tent the day after Christmas. The three felony indictments likely will short-circuit plans by Eckersley's public defender for a hearing next Friday. Kim...
mynbc5.com
Grand jury indicts woman accused of leaving newborn alone in New Hampshire woods
A grand jury has indicted a woman on felony and misdemeanor charges after she was accused of leaving her newborn alone in the woods last month, officials with the Hillsborough County attorney's office wrote in a court filing Thursday. Alexandra Eckersley was indicted Thursday on two felony counts of second-degree...
WMUR.com
Man charged in shootings of 2 Manchester officers recommitted for another 5 years
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who shot and wounded two Manchester police officers in 2016 is being transferred to the state hospital. Since the shooting, Ian MacPherson has been at the state prison's secure psychiatric unit. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in January 2018. In...
newportdispatch.com
Manchester police nab local fugitive
CONCORD — Craig Pearson was arrested Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire after trying to evade police. Despite multiple public tips, it was heads-up policing conducted by a Manchester patrol unit that ultimately led to the arrest in an alley behind the 200 block of Merrimack Street. Pearson, 39, is...
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
WMUR.com
Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation
SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
Former Windsor principal settles lawsuit over 2020 ouster
Windsor-area school authorities have agreed to pay Tiffany Riley a total of $650,000 to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit she brought against her former employer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Windsor principal settles lawsuit over 2020 ouster.
These Are 4 New Hampshire Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Laws are important, as we all know. They help maintain order and keep us safe. With the new year having officially kicked off, several new laws will be taking affect in New Hampshire in 2023. The New Hampshire Public Radio (nphr) highlighted four of these laws in a recent article, so let's take a look at what they entail below:
Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Worcester Teacher
WORCESTER - A Worcester man received a sentence of 17 to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday. Sandra Hehir, 49, was found dead in her Congress St. apartment on Feb. 5, 2017. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the case to be a homicide by strangulation.
WMUR.com
Police in New Hampshire's Lakes Region search for person responsible for BB gun attacks
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in two Lakes Region towns are searching for whoever is behind a series of BB gun attacks. There have not been any reported injuries, but police said this is a very serious situation. Ginny Sanborn, of Laconia, made a quick pit stop at a Gilford...
manchesterinklink.com
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
YAHOO!
Manchester man arrested following standoff
Jan. 18—A Manchester man wanted on four active warrants barricaded himself inside a Beech Street apartment in Manchester before surrendering Tuesday, police said Wednesday morning. Justin Martin, 36, was charged with resisting arrest, according to authorities. Police went to 478 Beech St., Apartment 3, about 9:20 a.m. and found...
Massachusetts Man Who Killed Entire Family Set to Be Released
SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered a family of five — including two young children — by burning them to death in their home nearly four decades ago will be released on parole this year. Clarence Carter was just 17 years old in 1985 when he broke...
Man dies by suicide after standoff with police in Wells
WELLS, Maine — A standoff in Wells on Wednesday ended after a man died by suicide. Around 5:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made where the dispatcher could hear a man and a woman arguing over a gun, according to a release from Wells police. Police said the dispatcher...
WMUR.com
Sununu tells New Hampshire mayors state taking unprecedented steps to address homelessness
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire is taking the issue of homelessness seriously, in a response to a letter sent by several mayors asking the state to do more. In a five-page response, Sununu said New Hampshire has taken what he called unprecedented steps to address...
Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. — Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge. The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. A law enforcement source...
lancerspiritonline.com
NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law faces an uncertain future following the NH ACLU’s lawsuit being allowed to move forward in court
Serving as quite the blow to NH House Republicans’ agenda, the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire ruled in favor of moving forward a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of New Hampshire and teachers unions against the ‘Divisive Concepts’ law passed back in 2021. On January 12, 2023, Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled against attempts by the state to dismiss the lawsuit.
WMUR.com
Judge rules Manchester officials can evict people who live at homeless encampment
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A judge has ruled that the city of Manchester can evict a homeless encampment on Manchester and Pine streets. Eviction notices were posted last week, giving those who live in the encampment until Tuesday to leave. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit on Friday to block the city's plans, arguing the planned eviction was inhumane because there is insufficient overnight shelter space in the city.
YAHOO!
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
