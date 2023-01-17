Read full article on original website
3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ
What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
This N.J. park commission can’t afford to run Palisades Parkway; could NJDOT take it over?
The state Department of Transportation could add a parkway that skirts the top of the Palisades in Bergen County to the highways it now operates and maintains. Palisades Interstate Park Commission officials are backing a bill proposed last Halloween that would require the DOT to take over operating and maintaining the 11-mile section New Jersey section of the 38-mile Palisades Interstate Parkway between Fort Lee and the New York border that is currently run by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission.
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only
Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Eagle scout retires flags, Santa visits Palisades Medical Center | Journal Entries
Eagle project for Unit 305 scout retires worn American flags. Kenneth Barros Winkleblech, a 17-year-old Life Scout and Troop Guide in Unit 305 and senior at Saint Peter’s Prep from Harrison, said that his Eagle Project was intended to demonstrate patriotism and respect for our nation’s flag by retiring and replacing ones that are no longer fit to be displayed.
N.J. man, 93, unhurt after crashing SUV into TD Bank lobby
An Ocean County man was unhurt after he crashed his SUV into the lobby of a bank in Toms River, authorities said Wednesday. The driver, 93, of Toms River, crashed into the bank in the 2300 block of Route 9 about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. Photos from the scene showed the SUV went through the exterior glass of the TD Bank, into the lobby and struck the teller counter.
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
Thornton’s double-double lifts Barnegat over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Emma Thornton’s 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks fueled Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton paced Brick Township (2-10) with 10 points. The...
Traffic Alert: US-30 shutdown into Atlantic City due to motor vehicle crash
ABSECON, NJ – The Absecon Police Department has announced the closure of US Route 30 Eastbound into Atlantic City. As of 12:30 pm, all eastbound lanes are closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Police are advising drivers find alternate routes. The department did not release any further information regarding the incident. The post Traffic Alert: US-30 shutdown into Atlantic City due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
lpgasmagazine.com
Allen’s Oil & Propane grows in New Jersey
Allen’s Oil & Propane of Vincentown and Hammonton, New Jersey, acquired Penn-Jersey Propane of Hainesport, New Jersey. Penn-Jersey Propane operates a bulk plant and several bobtail trucks used to service their customer base in New Jersey. Prior to this transaction, the company was owned and operated by Kauffman Gas, based in Atglen, Pennsylvania.
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Family displaced after Tuesday night fire in Gloucester Township
Gloucester Township, NJ – A family has been displaced after a fire damaged their home Tuesday evening. At around 5:42 pm, members of the Gloucester Township Police Department and Fire Department responded to the home on Locust Lane in the Blackwood section of the township. Upon their arrival, the house was engulfed in fire, and first responders cleared neighboring homes and made sure nobody was still in the burning structure The family, which was home at the time of the fire, was displaced as a result of the damage. At this time, the fire does not appear suspicious and will The post Family displaced after Tuesday night fire in Gloucester Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer
WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
thenjsentinel.com
Clerk Position – Elk Township (Gloucester County)
P/T MUNICIPAL COURT VIOLATIONS/RECORDING CLERK POSITION – Must have strong organizational and communication skills. Responsibilities include but not limited to: filing, ticket data entry, answering phones, working with public, processing payments, recording court sessions. Salary commensurate with experience and initiative. Send Resume Before 2/2/23, to: Township of Elk, Attn: Municipal Court, 680 Whig Lane, Monroeville, NJ 08343. Elk Township is an equal opportunity employer.
