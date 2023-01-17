Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Stabbing Last Week
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect they allege tried to stab someone to death last week in Santa Cruz. Following an investigation of the Jan. 10 stabbing, which left the victim in critical condition at a hospital, detectives identified the suspect as 28-year-old Danis Valle Miranda, of Watsonville, whom they arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after locating him in his vehicle in the area of Water and Magnolia streets, according to Santa Cruz police.
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition. Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
Mission District Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint Wednesday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A liquor store in San Francisco's Mission District was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 26th Street, where a suspect entered the store, took out a gun and demanded cash, police said.
SFGate
Alleged drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill in pursuit
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An alleged drunk driver launched a stolen SUV off a hill at San Francisco's Twin Peaks during a police pursuit late Wednesday night, according to police. Police officers first tried to flag down a suspected drunk driver at 11:47 p.m. Officers said the suspect did not yield to the traffic stop, slammed into a marked police car and continued to drive into the Twin Peaks area.
KTVU FOX 2
Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
Man accused of shooting East Palo Alto police officer makes 1st court appearance
EAST PALO ALTO – A 44-year-old man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday to face seven felony charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting an East Palo Alto officer in the foot during a traffic stop last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said.Willie Wiley Jr., an East Palo Alto resident, is accused of the shooting last Thursday after an officer pulled over a 2006 Dodge Charger in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue around 11 p.m. for not having a front license plate, according to the county District Attorney's Office.Wiley got out of the car and allegedly...
SFGate
Man Dies In Shooting
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night, according to an announcement early Wednesday from the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to a 7:29 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Richardson Drive, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In Beating Death Of Girlfriend At San Leandro Apartment
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend earlier this week at an apartment they shared in San Leandro. Authorities were called about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the apartment in the 2700 block of Marina Boulevard. Officers were told that the 24-year-old woman had been assaulted and was not responding. She was found lying in bed with significant trauma to her head and upper torso, according to police.
Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student
San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
wufe967.com
California man charged in 1994 cold case
A California man serving a lengthy prison term has been charged with tying up and robbing a shopping mall manager in 1994, authorities said Tuesday. Thomas John Loguidice, 65, was indicted on Dec. 14 for a felony count of kidnapping with intent to commit robbery, along with allegations that he used a deadly weapon, the threat of great bodily harm, and a high degree of callousness, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said.
SFGate
18-Year-Old Man Injured In Soma Shooting Early Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of Third and Harrison streets, where another man shot the victim and then fled, according to San Francisco police.
SFist
Suspected Stolen Car Plunges Off Cliff on Twin Peaks During Chase, Lands On Another Car
A vehicle suspected of being stolen that was being chased by SFPD officers Wednesday night on Twin Peaks went off a cliff and landed on its side atop a parked vehicle on a roadway below. The chase occurred around midnight last night, as KPIX reports, and it began when SFPD...
Two Sonoma County dispensary burglaries may be connected, police say
Two marijuana dispensaries in Sonoma County were burglarized this week, and police suspect some of the same getaway vehicles were used in both burglaries, according to a statement from the Petaluma Police Department.
$100K of goods stolen from SF dispensary; video shows ‘professional criminals' breaking in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco cannabis dispensary lost approximately $100,000 worth of inventory after thieves broke into the store last week, its owner told KRON4. The burglary happened after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday and security footage shows that the perpetrators conducted a professional-looking operation. Duncan Ley got a phone call from his security system […]
Inmate dies in Alameda County jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate’s death is being investigated after a 39-year-old man died inside Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Stephen Lofton was alone when he died inside his cell Tuesday night. Lofton had been arrested by Hayward Police Department officers four days earlier for allegedly […]
