worcestermag.com
Worcester Magazine asked for black cat pics, and readers obliged
Jan. 13 marked the first of two Friday the 13th dates in 2023, which the second one, aptly, coming in October. But love for black cats goes year-round, as Worcester Magazine found when asking readers to share photos of "lucky" black cats for the occasion. The request on Facebook led to a photo gallery, and then even more photos, which a Worcester Magazine editor included in a TikTok slideshow.
One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar to move to new Worcester location after sprinkler problems
The owner of a popular Worcester bar is moving to a new location after the city forced him to shut down because the building did not have a sprinkler system. David Thacker, owner of One Eyed Jack’s Tiki Bar and Grill, told MassLive he will soon open a new bar, Jack’s Tiki Tavern, at 3 Mill St., the former home of Scal’s Sports Bar.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
LuLu's Bakery is set to close
LuLu’s Bakery, 806 Pleasant St., Worcester, will close Jan. 29, according to owner Olivia Hashesh, who posted the “bittersweet” announcement on Facebook. The bakery opened in the fall of 2020 in the former Corner Grille space. Hashesh said the closure would give her more time to spend...
worcestermag.com
Scavenger hunts, chess and other things to do in a dry(ish) January
If your January is going anything like mine, it's not so much dry as it is partly cloudy with a chance of showers. I'm not a stickler about abstaining from alcohol, but I recognize that the first month of the year marks an opportunity for fresh beginnings and new restraint. Here are a few ideas to keep you occupied along the way.
985thesportshub.com
Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!
Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
worcestermag.com
Matt Fraser, the psychic medium with the messages, at The Hanover Theatre
Matt Fraser thinks he can see a busy afternoon ahead for himself on Jan. 22 at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. "The show actually takes place in the audience," Fraser said of going in close to where people are seated. He'll even be venturing up to the balcony, he anticipated. "I'm trying to reach as many people as possible."
Worcester’s LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe to close at end of January
LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe is the latest Worcester establishment to close its doors, owner Olivia Hashesh announced Tuesday. The cafe’s last day in business will be Sunday, Jan. 29. Hashesh told MassLive the choice was a “lifestyle decision,” rather than a financial one, as she wants to spend more time with family.
Ziggy Bombs to open second restaurant location. Find out where
Ziggy Bombs, a downtown Worcester sandwich shop known for its specialty steak and cheese subs, is set to open a second location this spring, at 1072 Main St. in Leicester. Owner Mike Devish, whose business has roots as a food truck, said the new location will carry the same menu and look as...
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
worcestermag.com
Last Call: Walking Worcester's dogs with Michael Cronin
This week's Last Call began with a chance encounter, when a Worcester Magazine reporter looked down at the sidewalk while wandering in Elm Park and noticed a business card that read "Professional Dog Walking" lying face-up on the pavement. That business card belonged to Michael Cronin, who spends his afternoons walking dogs in Worcester's many parks as a part-time hustle. Last Call gave a call to the phone number on that card and caught up with Cronin to chat about dog-walking apps, four-legged friends, and the city he calls home.
Sale closed in Worcester: $368,500 for a three-bedroom home
Paula Adams acquired the property at 18 Michigan Road, Worcester, from Joseph P Demauro on Dec. 28, 2022. The $368,500 purchase price works out to $277 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
caughtindot.com
Have you seen them? Feral Cat Box
If you’ve been walking in Savin Hill Park recently you may have come across one of these. So what exactly is it? It’s a feral cat box. (see photo above) The shelter itself is a plastic storage bin with a small styrofoam cooler inside. There is a tightly packed straw (which stays dry in inclement weather) in the gaps between the plastic bin and styrofoam.
Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million
Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Boston Globe
6 things to do with the kids over February school break
Many Massachusetts students are out of school Feb. 20-24. Still looking for plans to entertain your kids during the upcoming five-day school hiatus? Don’t panic. We’ve got you covered. Check out these fun ways to keep your kids active (and you sane) during the vacation time most Massachusetts schools have scheduled from Feb. 20-24.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
