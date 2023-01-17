Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Related
worcestermag.com
LuLu's Bakery is set to close
LuLu’s Bakery, 806 Pleasant St., Worcester, will close Jan. 29, according to owner Olivia Hashesh, who posted the “bittersweet” announcement on Facebook. The bakery opened in the fall of 2020 in the former Corner Grille space. Hashesh said the closure would give her more time to spend...
worcestermag.com
Last Call: Walking Worcester's dogs with Michael Cronin
This week's Last Call began with a chance encounter, when a Worcester Magazine reporter looked down at the sidewalk while wandering in Elm Park and noticed a business card that read "Professional Dog Walking" lying face-up on the pavement. That business card belonged to Michael Cronin, who spends his afternoons walking dogs in Worcester's many parks as a part-time hustle. Last Call gave a call to the phone number on that card and caught up with Cronin to chat about dog-walking apps, four-legged friends, and the city he calls home.
worcestermag.com
We Came As Romans returning to Worcester with a new message on grief and loss
Since 2010, metalcore band We Came As Romans has made regular stops at the Worcester Palladium on tour, drawing enthusiastic fans from Worcester's thriving hardcore scene every time. "The first time we ever played there, we were really young and opening a tour. We were first out of six bands,...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
worcestermag.com
Thrift Store Threads: Couples find fashion 'wins' at Worcester-area shops
Worcester Magazine receives stories from individuals, but also couples, sharing their experiences of shopping and styling together. "So excited!" Carol Parker of Worcester wrote to share the fashion finds for herself and her husband, Dennis, reflecting their personal style, and favorite labels. Dennis founds two LL Bean shirts, in a...
worcestermag.com
Worcester Magazine asked for black cat pics, and readers obliged
Jan. 13 marked the first of two Friday the 13th dates in 2023, which the second one, aptly, coming in October. But love for black cats goes year-round, as Worcester Magazine found when asking readers to share photos of "lucky" black cats for the occasion. The request on Facebook led to a photo gallery, and then even more photos, which a Worcester Magazine editor included in a TikTok slideshow.
worcestermag.com
Listen Up: Kick off 2023 with Duende Project, Raff Theruler & Termanology, and Eddie Japan
A few recent musical offerings from around the region to start off your 2023 listening on a good note:. "The Neighborhood Bar," bythe Duende Project: Nick's Bar and Restaurant was – until it closed last year and was replaced by Steel & Wire – pretty much the neighborhood bar for a good chunk of Worcester's arts scene, so it's no surprise it turns up in a number of poems, short stories and songs, including Rick McCarthy's delightful 2022 song, "Nick's on Sunday." In a lot of ways, the recent release from long-time cabaret fixtures the Duende Project serves as both a nice companion piece to McCarthy's ode, and an elegy to the beloved watering hole. "They pour a good beer there," recites poet Tony Brown, while strumming a guitar lightly. "They have good whiskey." The song – which is produced by regular Duende Project guitarist Christopher Lawton and also features Chris O'Donnell on drums and Steven Lanning Cafaro on keyboards and bass – is wistful and down-to-earth in a way that reminds the listener why the bar was so beloved. It's also, regrettably, possibly the last Duende Project recording we'll hear for a while, while, as the band's gone on an indefinite hiatus, making it a doubly ironic song with which to start off the year … an achingly lovely reminder of what we've lost to time.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
reportertoday.com
Shepherd's Pie Take-Out Dinner
Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St. in downtown Attleboro, will be cooking up a homemade Shepherd's Pie on Saturday Jan. 21. Adults $12 kids under 10 $6. All meals ready to go by 5:30pm. Our meal includes, an individual shepherd's pie, dinner roll and dessert. Call 508-222-1759 or email...
rimonthly.com
PVD Pies Is A Hidden Gem in Pawtucket for Sweet and Savory Treats
Tucked inside Pawtucket’s Hope Artiste Village is a little slice of pie heaven. Gina Rose Herlihy is the baker behind PVD Pies, serving up miniature and full-size versions of dessert classics, not to mention her own twists on savory favorites. PVD Pies opened in the spring of 2020 and has since taken Rhode Island’s bakery world by storm.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
985thesportshub.com
Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!
Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
Buttonwood Park Needs Your Help in Naming Adorable Baby Sloth
Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford needs the public’s help. An adorable baby sloth was born at the zoo in August and the sweet, little guy needs a name. Back in October, Fun 107 shared the exciting news of Buttonwood welcoming the furry bundle of joy. 13-year-old Sandy and 21-year-old male Bernardo are parents to Ziggy who arrived last June, and now they have another child to add to their family.
GoFundMe created for family of Dylan Quinn, Rehoboth 16-year-old killed in crash
As they mourn the death of a Rehoboth teenager killed Sunday in a car crash, members of the local community have initiated a fundraising campaign to support the boy’s family. Dylan Quinn, 16, died Sunday after the pickup truck he was riding in with a friend crashed and rolled...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. — Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge. The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. A law enforcement source...
Comments / 0