A few recent musical offerings from around the region to start off your 2023 listening on a good note:. "The Neighborhood Bar," bythe Duende Project: Nick's Bar and Restaurant was – until it closed last year and was replaced by Steel & Wire – pretty much the neighborhood bar for a good chunk of Worcester's arts scene, so it's no surprise it turns up in a number of poems, short stories and songs, including Rick McCarthy's delightful 2022 song, "Nick's on Sunday." In a lot of ways, the recent release from long-time cabaret fixtures the Duende Project serves as both a nice companion piece to McCarthy's ode, and an elegy to the beloved watering hole. "They pour a good beer there," recites poet Tony Brown, while strumming a guitar lightly. "They have good whiskey." The song – which is produced by regular Duende Project guitarist Christopher Lawton and also features Chris O'Donnell on drums and Steven Lanning Cafaro on keyboards and bass – is wistful and down-to-earth in a way that reminds the listener why the bar was so beloved. It's also, regrettably, possibly the last Duende Project recording we'll hear for a while, while, as the band's gone on an indefinite hiatus, making it a doubly ironic song with which to start off the year … an achingly lovely reminder of what we've lost to time.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO