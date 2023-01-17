ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Basketball lineups, TV, game time

By Max Baker
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

THE DETAILS

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Odds: Missouri 40.9% to win (ESPN Analytics)

STARTING LINEUPS

P

No.

Missouri

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

24

Kobe Brown

6-8

Sr.

15.6

F

13

Ronnie DeGray III

6-6

Jr. 2.3

G

5

D’Moi Hodge

6-4

Sr. 14.9

G

2

Tre Gomillion

6-4 Sr. 5.5

G

10

Nick Honor

5-10

Jr. 9.2

P

No.

Arkansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

22

Makhel Mitchell

6-10

Sr.

3.5

F

15

Makhi Mitchell

6-9

Sr. 7.8

G

0

Anthony Black

6-7

Fr.

12.4

G

4

Davonte Davis

6-4

Jr.

8.9

G

1

Rick Council IV

6-6

Jr.

18.3



About Arkansas (12-5, 1-4 SEC):

The Razorbacks are coming off a 97-84 road loss against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Arkansas led by seven points at the half but dropped its fourth conference game in five tries. The team’s only win was a 74-68 win over Missouri earlier this month in Fayetteville. In the first meeting, the Tigers jumped out to a 25-8 lead midway through the first half, but Arkansas’ size posed problems for Missouri in the second half. The Razorbacks held the rebounding advantage over the Tigers 37-22.

This is the Razorbacks’ fourth road conference game and they’ve lost two by double digits. Ricky Council IV is the scorer to watch as he leads the team with 18.3 points per game and tallied 25 in the first matchup. Trevon Brazile, a Missouri transfer, will not play due to a torn ACL earlier this year.

About Missouri (13-4, 2-3):

Missouri comes into Wednesday’s matchup on a losing skid of its own. The Tigers have lost two consecutive games in conference play, including road losses to Texas A&M last Wednesday and Florida on Saturday. This marks the first time that the Tigers have dropped back-to-back games under first-year coach Dennis Gates. Missouri also fell out of this week’s AP Top 25 rankings .

Sean East led Missouri with 13 points against Arkansas and both Nick Honor and Kobe Brown also scored in double figures. This game is the first of two straight ranked home matchups for the Tigers. Missouri takes on No. 4 Alabama on Saturday. In each of the team’s four losses, the Tigers have scored between 64-68 points . They have scored 68+ plus points in all of their wins.

Comments / 0

 

