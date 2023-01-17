ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Fraser, the psychic medium with the messages, at The Hanover Theatre

Matt Fraser thinks he can see a busy afternoon ahead for himself on Jan. 22 at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. "The show actually takes place in the audience," Fraser said of going in close to where people are seated. He'll even be venturing up to the balcony, he anticipated. "I'm trying to reach as many people as possible."
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Last Call: Walking Worcester's dogs with Michael Cronin

This week's Last Call began with a chance encounter, when a Worcester Magazine reporter looked down at the sidewalk while wandering in Elm Park and noticed a business card that read "Professional Dog Walking" lying face-up on the pavement. That business card belonged to Michael Cronin, who spends his afternoons walking dogs in Worcester's many parks as a part-time hustle. Last Call gave a call to the phone number on that card and caught up with Cronin to chat about dog-walking apps, four-legged friends, and the city he calls home.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

LuLu's Bakery is set to close

LuLu’s Bakery, 806 Pleasant St., Worcester, will close Jan. 29, according to owner Olivia Hashesh, who posted the “bittersweet” announcement on Facebook. The bakery opened in the fall of 2020 in the former Corner Grille space. Hashesh said the closure would give her more time to spend...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcester Magazine asked for black cat pics, and readers obliged

Jan. 13 marked the first of two Friday the 13th dates in 2023, which the second one, aptly, coming in October. But love for black cats goes year-round, as Worcester Magazine found when asking readers to share photos of "lucky" black cats for the occasion. The request on Facebook led to a photo gallery, and then even more photos, which a Worcester Magazine editor included in a TikTok slideshow.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 6 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Strangled to Death and Dumped in the Street - Part 1' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 6 of Season 2 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 5 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bullet to the Brain Ends Argument at Millbury Street Bar,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 5 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released

BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
BROOKFIELD, MA
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
BOSTON, MA
985thesportshub.com

Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!

Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless

There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

WEATHER ALERT

Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
