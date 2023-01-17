Read full article on original website
worcestermag.com
Matt Fraser, the psychic medium with the messages, at The Hanover Theatre
Matt Fraser thinks he can see a busy afternoon ahead for himself on Jan. 22 at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. "The show actually takes place in the audience," Fraser said of going in close to where people are seated. He'll even be venturing up to the balcony, he anticipated. "I'm trying to reach as many people as possible."
worcestermag.com
Last Call: Walking Worcester's dogs with Michael Cronin
This week's Last Call began with a chance encounter, when a Worcester Magazine reporter looked down at the sidewalk while wandering in Elm Park and noticed a business card that read "Professional Dog Walking" lying face-up on the pavement. That business card belonged to Michael Cronin, who spends his afternoons walking dogs in Worcester's many parks as a part-time hustle. Last Call gave a call to the phone number on that card and caught up with Cronin to chat about dog-walking apps, four-legged friends, and the city he calls home.
LuLu's Bakery is set to close
LuLu’s Bakery, 806 Pleasant St., Worcester, will close Jan. 29, according to owner Olivia Hashesh, who posted the “bittersweet” announcement on Facebook. The bakery opened in the fall of 2020 in the former Corner Grille space. Hashesh said the closure would give her more time to spend...
worcestermag.com
Worcester Magazine asked for black cat pics, and readers obliged
Jan. 13 marked the first of two Friday the 13th dates in 2023, which the second one, aptly, coming in October. But love for black cats goes year-round, as Worcester Magazine found when asking readers to share photos of "lucky" black cats for the occasion. The request on Facebook led to a photo gallery, and then even more photos, which a Worcester Magazine editor included in a TikTok slideshow.
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 6 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Strangled to Death and Dumped in the Street - Part 1' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 6 of Season 2 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
wgbh.org
One Black man says Worcester cops have stopped him more than 70 times
In late 2021, T.J. Juty was in his Mercedes SUV when a Worcester police officer pulled him over. Juty, who’s Black, runs a Worcester marketing company and was on his way to Union Station to catch a commuter train to Boston for a business meeting. But Juty never made the meeting.
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 5 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bullet to the Brain Ends Argument at Millbury Street Bar,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 5 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Ziggy Bombs to open second restaurant location. Find out where
Ziggy Bombs, a downtown Worcester sandwich shop known for its specialty steak and cheese subs, is set to open a second location this spring, at 1072 Main St. in Leicester. Owner Mike Devish, whose business has roots as a food truck, said the new location will carry the same menu and look as...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
Worcester’s LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe to close at end of January
LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe is the latest Worcester establishment to close its doors, owner Olivia Hashesh announced Tuesday. The cafe’s last day in business will be Sunday, Jan. 29. Hashesh told MassLive the choice was a “lifestyle decision,” rather than a financial one, as she wants to spend more time with family.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released
BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
digg.com
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
985thesportshub.com
Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!
Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
