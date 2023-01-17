20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North Street, and officers were sent to the scene.

There has been no confirmation of which restaurant was involved.

Upon arrival, police located a 20-year-old man who had been shot twice in his leg. The man was taken to a local hospital, where officers said he is resting with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at the scene, they were able to trace a trail of the victim’s blood down North Street, across Main Street, and up the footbridge. There, officers said they found evidence of a shooting.

The victim also told police that he knew the suspects involved in the shooting and that it wasn’t a random attack.

No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation, according to Willimantic police. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact either Detective Mike Suplicki or Detective Keth Edele at (860) 465-3135.

