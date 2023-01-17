Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Nature Center appoints a new leader, travel talk focuses the Istria peninsula, and other Darien events
Angela Whitford has been named the new executive director of the Darien Nature Center. She takes over from interim executive director Maija Judelson, who has served in that capacity since September. Over her career, Whitford has served as a chief operating officer, executive director, team builder and program manager. She...
darientimes.com
Stamford considers limiting gas-powered leaf blowers. Will amendment make any difference?
STAMFORD — In North Stamford, where single-family homes tend to sit on an acre or more of land, it's common for residents to hear the rumble of gas-powered leaf blowers throughout the year. Proposed amendments to the city's municipal noise ordinance, slated for discussion Jan. 24 by the Board...
Students evaluated for injuries after large tree branch falls on school playground in Ridgefield
The students were sent home Wednesday to be evaluated for injuries following the incident.
themonroesun.com
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
darientimes.com
1930s colonial in Fairfield listed for $795K
FAIRFIELD — The colonial-style, brick home at 46 Brooklawn Terrace looks straight out of a holiday movie. The home, built in 1939, is located in the Stratfield section of Fairfield. Homeowners in the Stratfield area organized the Stratfield Village Association around 15 years ago. The area consists of 7,000 residents and is one of the more vibrant and diverse parts of town, according to the association’s website.
League offers talk on democracy; Aquarium rewards teachers; Norwalk Senior Center
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Teacher Appreciation Weekend at The Maritime Aquarium. Truth warriors Mekela Panditharatne, J.D. and Maya Kornberg, PhD. are election information specialists at NYU Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice. They will put forth the topic “Misinformation Harms American Democracy…And What We Can Do About It” at The League of Women Voters of Norwalk’s Annual Meet and Greet on Sunday Feb. 5 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library. According to a news release, the free public event will be attended by “all candidates, elected officials, and Norwalk board and commission members,” with Connecticut LWV President Laura Smits and Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris handling the introductions. An audience Q&A will be included.
darientimes.com
GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan 18): Unbeaten Ludlowe moves into second place
Unbeaten Ludlowe has moved into second place behind No. 1 Hamden and there was position shifting elsewhere. But otherwise the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 girls basketball poll featured all of the same teams from the previous week. With a 51-38 loss to Sacred Heart Academy, Hand saw the week's most...
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: Historic Pepperidge Farm HQ to exit CT for NJ with 170 jobs; bakery plant to stay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepperidge Farm, a flavorful part of Fairfield County history since a concerned mother launched the baked goods brand in her kitchen in 1937, will close its Norwalk headquarters and development center with 170 jobs as its owner, Campbell Soup Co., consolidates the main offices of its brands in New Jersey starting later this year.
Where is the Best Public Place in Fairfield County to See Manhattan?
I've always loved seeing the Manhattan skyline from a distance. I geek out when I can see the Empire State Building from Westport, the beacon of light coming off of One World Trade. To me, Manhattan is one of the wonders of the world, and it's an amazing sight. When...
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
Made in Connecticut: Candlewood Coffee of Brookfield
Today in our Made in Connecticut series, News 12's Mark Sudol takes us to Candlewood Coffee in Brookfield.
darientimes.com
Greenwich police arrest NY man who allegedly organized a mail, bank fraud ring
GREENWICH — Police have arrested a suspect in a string of fraud attempts, alleging that he organized a ring of co-conspirators in a quest to steal from an area bank. Krishna Marsh, 27, of the Bronx, N.Y. was booked on numerous felony financial crimes on Jan. 11. The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Greenwich police department's plainclothes unit, the Organized Retail Criminal Activity squad.
westchestermagazine.com
Golficity Does Video Play-by-Plays of Westchester Golf Courses
Saxon Woods Hole 11. Photo courtesy of Golficity.com, Nicholas & Lence Communications. Westchester County public golf courses will be featured on the popular Golficity network in the coming weeks. Golficity visits the county’s daily fee courses in its new video series. The video programs cover the escapades of Mike and...
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
Campbell Soup Company to close Norwalk headquarters, move jobs to New Jersey
Campbell's says employees will be offered the chance to move with their jobs to Camden, New Jersey or job placement services and severance if the decline.
darientimes.com
New Milford's incoming superintendent aims to build trust and prepare students for 'global society'
NEW MILFORD – Janet Parlato said she’s looking forward to working with the New Milford community, its students and “everyone in the school system” as she starts her work as superintendent of New Milford Public Schools on Feb. 21. “I appreciate that the community supports its...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
Danbury Weatherman Goes Berserk for Beavers, Defends the Honor of Local Rodents
Jack Drake is a unique character. Jack is a Danbury Meteorologist with a one-of -a-kind personality. He displayed that personality and his passion for nature over the weekend in a post about beavers. On Sunday (1/15/23) he shared the following to his Danbury Weather Facebook page:. "Danbury is nestled about...
LI middle school substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate activity' during anatomy lesson
A substitute teacher at a Long Island middle school was fired after conducting an “inappropriate activity” during an anatomy lesson, the Sachem School District announced Wednesday.
