Greenwich, CT

1930s colonial in Fairfield listed for $795K

FAIRFIELD — The colonial-style, brick home at 46 Brooklawn Terrace looks straight out of a holiday movie. The home, built in 1939, is located in the Stratfield section of Fairfield. Homeowners in the Stratfield area organized the Stratfield Village Association around 15 years ago. The area consists of 7,000 residents and is one of the more vibrant and diverse parts of town, according to the association’s website.
League offers talk on democracy; Aquarium rewards teachers; Norwalk Senior Center

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Teacher Appreciation Weekend at The Maritime Aquarium. Truth warriors Mekela Panditharatne, J.D. and Maya Kornberg, PhD. are election information specialists at NYU Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice. They will put forth the topic “Misinformation Harms American Democracy…And What We Can Do About It” at The League of Women Voters of Norwalk’s Annual Meet and Greet on Sunday Feb. 5 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library. According to a news release, the free public event will be attended by “all candidates, elected officials, and Norwalk board and commission members,” with Connecticut LWV President Laura Smits and Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris handling the introductions. An audience Q&A will be included.
Dan Haar: Historic Pepperidge Farm HQ to exit CT for NJ with 170 jobs; bakery plant to stay

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepperidge Farm, a flavorful part of Fairfield County history since a concerned mother launched the baked goods brand in her kitchen in 1937, will close its Norwalk headquarters and development center with 170 jobs as its owner, Campbell Soup Co., consolidates the main offices of its brands in New Jersey starting later this year.
Greenwich police arrest NY man who allegedly organized a mail, bank fraud ring

GREENWICH — Police have arrested a suspect in a string of fraud attempts, alleging that he organized a ring of co-conspirators in a quest to steal from an area bank. Krishna Marsh, 27, of the Bronx, N.Y. was booked on numerous felony financial crimes on Jan. 11. The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Greenwich police department's plainclothes unit, the Organized Retail Criminal Activity squad.
Golficity Does Video Play-by-Plays of Westchester Golf Courses

Saxon Woods Hole 11. Photo courtesy of Golficity.com, Nicholas & Lence Communications. Westchester County public golf courses will be featured on the popular Golficity network in the coming weeks. Golficity visits the county’s daily fee courses in its new video series. The video programs cover the escapades of Mike and...
Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
